Pair of Tulane Bowlers to Represent No. 17 Wave at Team USA Trials

A pair of Green Wave bowlers will compete in the USBC Team USA Trials and U.S. Amateur this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sarah Rubi and Mia Stolakis are representing the 17th-ranked Tulane program January 2-7 at the Gold Coast Bowling Center.

The field features 175 women and 175 men all competing for spots on the respective women’s and men’s Junior Team USA and Team USA. The top four age-eligible finishers in the Team USA Trials will earn their way onto the 2026 USBC Team USA. Two more players will be selected from the pool of competitors at the national trials by the National Selection Committee.

Stolakis previously qualified for Junior Team USA in 2024 as a sophomore after placing sixth among U.S. amateurs (13th overall) in the 2024 team trials. She became the first Tulanian to qualify for Junior Team USA. As she aims to qualify once more in her senior campaign, Stolakis is joined in the field of competitors by her sister, Lexia.

The event began January 2nd with a practice day. The following five days will each feature a qualifying round of six games. The women’s qualifying rounds are set to begin at 3:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. CT) each day. On the final day, Wednesday, January 7, the U.S. Amateur Stepladder Finals will follow the completion of the fifth qualifying round. The top-three amateurs advance to the stepladder finals, and the 2026 Team USA roster will be officially announced after the finals.

More information on the 2026 Team USA Trials can be found here.

After competing in the national team trials, Rubi and Stolakis will return to the Green Wave squad to begin play in the spring portion of the season. Tulane returns to action on January 17 and 18 with the SWIBC V and VI in Plano, Texas.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics