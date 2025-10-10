Pair of Tulane Women Basketballers Receive American Pre-Season Honors
The American Conference announced this morning the results of its women’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll and all-conference teams as voted on by the league’s 13 head coaches. Tulane was selected fifth in the balloting with the Green Wave duo of Amira Mabry and Kendall Sneed securing Preseason All-Conference Second Team recognition.
With two preseason all-conference honorees, Tulane was one of just three American programs with multiple selections, joining Rice (three) and USF (two).
Amira Mabry, a senior from Converse, Texas, scored 328 points last season, averaging 10.9 per game to rank third on the team. The forward is tied as the top returning scorer by average for the Green Wave entering the 2025-26 campaign. Mabry added 6.3 rebounds per game with 189 total and shot 51.8 percent from the field, which led the team among players with 100-plus field goal attempts. Mabry is also the Wave’s top returning rebounder.
Kendall Sneed, a sophomore from China, Texas, returns to the Wave after being honored as American Conference Freshman of the Year last season. The guard recorded 10.9 points per game last season, tying with Mabry as the team’s top returning scorer. Sneed netted just one less point at 327 while dishing 124 assists to top the team and rank fourth in the conference. Her assists per game mark of 4.1 per game was fifth in the league. Sneed posted 53 steals with 18 blocks and 120 rebounds as a rookie while shooting 39.2 percent overall.
Tulane earned 104 voting points to rank fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll. South Florida earned 11 of the 13 first-place votes to be tabbed as the preseason conference favorite behind 143 voting points. UTSA and Rice each garnered one first-place vote to rank second and third, respectively, in the rankings. Temple was fourth as the final program voted ahead of the Green Wave.
Both of Tulane’s preseason honorees, Mabry and Sneed, will attend American Tip-Off alongside head coach Ashley Langford in Birmingham, Alabama. The two-day event runs from Sunday, October 12 to Monday, October 13. Interviews for all men’s and women’s teams will air throughout the day on Monday, October 13, on ESPN+ with the Tulane women’s basketball team slotted for 9:30 a.m. CT.
The Wave will host an exhibition against Loyola on October 29 at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse at 6:30 p.m. The 2025-26 season officially tips off on Monday, November 3, against Campbell at 4:00 p.m. This is the first of four-straight home contests in the Devlin Fieldhouse to begin the season. American Conference action starts on Tuesday, December 30, with a trip to UTSA. The American Championship will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, from March 10 to 14.
Information courtesy of Tulane Athletics