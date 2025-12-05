Parking/Traffic/Stadium Reminders for Tonight's American Championship Game

Tulane Athletics has issued the following parking and traffic reminders for fans and visitors ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated American Conference Championship game against North Texas. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, please review the information below.

Reminder: umbrellas are not allowed in Yulman Stadium.

Parking

⦁ To accommodate the anticipated capacity crowd at Yulman Stadium for the 2025 American Conference Football Championship, Tulane's Uptown Campus workday will end at 2 p.m. today.

⦁ All gameday parking lots, with the exception of the Ursuline Academy Lots, will open for gameday at 3 p.m. To accommodate Ursuline Academy's regularly-scheduled school day, those lots will open at 4 p.m. The State St. Lot at Ursuline Academy will not be available today.

⦁ As a reminder, only those with pre-purchased gameday parking passes will be allowed onto Tulane's campus after 4 p.m.

⦁ Day-of-game drive-up parking availability is located at Loyola University's Freret St. and West Rd. garages. The rate is $25/vehicle, and transactions are cashless.

⦁ Day-of-game drive-up ADA parking availability is located at Ursuline Academy's front lot accessible from Claiborne Ave. An ADA-accessible shuttle will be provided to-and-from Ursuline Academy and Tulane's campus.

⦁ To pre-purchase parking for Friday's American Conference Football Championship, please click here or call the Tulane Athletics Ticket Office at 504-861-WAVE (9283).

Traffic

⦁ Please arrive early to avoid heavy vehicular congestion Uptown.

⦁ Due to continued Sewerage & Waterboard of New Orleans roadwork on Broadway St., it's recommended to use alternates routes when traveling to-and-from campus.

⦁ Roadways around Yulman Stadium, including Ben Weiner Dr., Janet Yulman Way and Audubon Blvd., will be restricted to pedestrians only prior/during/after the game to ensure the safety and security of all guests.

Shuttles

⦁ Tulane will continue to offer fan convenience shuttles to transport fans to-and-from off-site parking lots to campus. Shuttles will stop at the following locations:

⦁ Claiborne Ave. - Near Ben Weiner Dr. (Stadium Hub)

⦁ Tailgate Village Lot - Newcomb Pl. @ Newcomb Circle

⦁ St. Rita Lot - Broad Pl. Outside Lot's Main Entrance

⦁ Ursuline Academy Lots - Inside ADA Entrance Off Claiborne Ave., Inside ADA Exit Off Nashville Ave., Outside Main Lot's Exit Off Willow St.

⦁ All shuttle stops are marked with a feather flag, and shuttles go directly from the designated lot to the hub on Claiborne Ave. near Ben Weiner Dr. No service will be provided from the Diboll Garage, Oak Lot or Loyola Garages.

⦁ Due to recommendation of the Department of Homeland Security and TUPD, no shuttles will be allowed access onto Ben Weiner Dr.

⦁ The shuttle from the St. Rita Lot to Tulane campus will begin at 3 p.m.

⦁ The shuttle from Ursuline Academy's Lots to Tulane's campus will begin at 4 p.m.

⦁ The rideshare pick-up/drop-off location is located on the eastbound shoulder of Claiborne Ave. between Ben Weiner Dr. and Calhoun St. The location is marked by a feather flag.

⦁ A golf cart will be available beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday to transport ADA-only guests on Ben Weiner Dr.

Courtesy Tulane Athletics