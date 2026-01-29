Part 2 - Tulane Football Coach Will Hall Talks TE & QB

Here is Part 2 of our sit down with new Tulane head football coach, Will Hall.

In a wide-ranging interview with ON SI Tulane this week, Hall gave us how he's feeling about the progress of the Green Wave football program and what to look for this fall. We talked about both sides of the football, his coaching staff and how he got them Uptown, the transfer portal and how his staff was able to fill the gaps left by both departure and graduation, the all-important quarterback room, and how the offensive and defensive lines are stacking up.

In our second segment with Hall, we ask him about his affinity with the tight end position and how the quarterback room is stacking up.

You can also view each portion of our interview with coach Hall on our YouTube channel. You'll find the link to this interview about the tight ends and quarterback room HERE.

In Part 3 of our interview with Hall, we'll flip to the other side of the ball, talk defense and how his mix of coaches fits in Uptown..