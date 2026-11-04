Part 2: Tulane's Hall on His Frosh QB, Johnnie Daniels, & Tulsa on Saturday

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This is the second part of Will Hall's Tuesday media conference. His Tulane football team entertains Tulsa in a Saturday morning homecoming game at Yulman Stadium starting at 11:00 a.m. This transcript was lightly edited for clarity and readability.

You mentioned Trace (Johnson). This was easily his best start um since taking over as quarterback. What aspect of the way he was able to grow, especially in this game, were you most proud of?

Number one, the O line played exceptional. When you're running the ball and staying ahead of the chains and not having any negative plays, it puts you in a position as a quarterback to be ahead of the curve right there. When you can mix, what did we call 34 runs and 36 passes, something like that? We talk all the time about balance is doing what you want to do when you want to do it. As far as him, same thing we say every week, man. He puts the time in, he puts the work in. He's talented, he's smart, he really cares, he's driven. So, you know, he's only going to get better and better. He is not a repeat offender. You know that interception he threw in the in the first half? He'll throw another interception in his life, but it'll never be on that play versus that coverage. I can tell you that. He is not a repeat offender. He learns from his mistakes and he's really fun to coach.

Tulsa has 15 takeaways this year, top 10 in the country. When you watch them on film, what's allowed them to be so advantageous on defense?

Coach (Josh) Reardon, man, he's he's been a coordinator for a long time. He's been with Coach Lamb for some time. I got to know him two years ago. Got a lot of respect for him. He plays defense. He doesn't just try to stop plays. A lot of young D coordinators nowadays, they just try to stop plays like he plays defense. He understands that you can't take everything away every snap, but if they snap it again, they don't get points for snapping it again. They have to get in the end zone. And they do a great job in their quarters coverage. They do a great job spinning to one high and disguising. And they've really upgraded their D-line. You know, their D-0line can win some one-on- ones internally to create situations where they have lone yardage situations. they can get after you more at quarterback and their DBs can make plays.

Their quarterback. Baylor (Hayes). What's allowed him to have success this season?

Tough kid. A really, really tough guy. You can tell the way he plays. Their team feeds off his energy. He is a scrambler and a playmaker. Uh you can tell he's way more comfortable in Coach Lamb's offense. He keeps plays alive. He is a good enough runner to hurt you and man he's just tough as nails. Like you can see their team just feeds off their energy and he's scary man. He is good player. I got a lot of respect for him.

You talked about how close they've been in game late into North Texas and Army. Can you talk about emphasizing you all having to essentially punch them in the mouth early to where they're not that close in those contests?

We both have played a lot of close games. So, I think both teams will be comfortable with that, you know. I mean, most games in this league are really close, you know. So, if this is not a close game, I think everybody will probably be shocked. They're a really good football team. We are too. We've (both) played hard schedules. We've been in those environments and it's a huge game for both teams going down the stretch right here and we certainly recognize and understand that and we'll have to play really well in all three phases. It'd be great to get a lead early. It would, but either way we're going to have to play 60 minutes in this one.

You knew you were getting a good player in Johnny Daniels. That's why you you recruit him. But um what is what has impressed you the most about the way he's played for you this year?

Just a tough guy, man. (From) Crystal Springs, Mississippi, overlooked out of high school, goes to junior college, leads the nation in rushing, goes to Mississippi State, has a really good year, and then chose to come back and play for us. He's not afraid of competition. He knew Jamari (McClure) was coming back. He knew Mo Turner was coming back. And, uh, man, he just brings a toughness level to our football team. He also is a helps us out in the kicking game. And, , really hard to tackle in a one-on-one situation. and just a trueTulane guy, man. He really is.

On the play calling, you're obviously always involved in in what's going on there, but how easy was that transition for you?

I've done it. This will be my 19th year now. I've been married to Ms. Rebecca (his wife) for 23, so not quite as comfortable as that, but pretty comfortable.