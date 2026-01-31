Part 4: ON SI Tulane Interview with Football Coach Will Hall

This is Part 4 of our five part interview with new Tulane head football coach Will Hall.

In a wide-ranging interview with ON SI Tulane this week, Hall gave us how he's feeling about the progress of the Green Wave football program and what to look for this fall. We talked about both sides of the football, his coaching staff and how he got them Uptown, the transfer portal and how his staff was able to fill the gaps left by both departure and graduation, the all-important quarterback room, and how the offensive and defensive lines are stacking up.

In this segment with Hall, we ask him what he felt were the most important signees or positions he and his staff got in the transfer portal. He's quick to point to the big guys up front and the slew of running backs the Green Wave brought on board.

You can also view each portion of our interview with coach Hall on our YouTube channel. You'll find the link to this interview about offensive and defensive linemen and running backs HERE.

In our fifth and final portion of our interview with Hall, we'll talk about the transfer portal numbers and the importance of the returning Greenies.