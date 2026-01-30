Part III - ON SI Tulane Exclusive Interview with Will Hall

Here is Part 3 of our sit down with new Tulane head football coach, Will Hall.

In a wide-ranging interview with ON SI Tulane this week, Hall gave us how he's feeling about the progress of the Green Wave football program and what to look for this fall. We talked about both sides of the football, his coaching staff and how he got them Uptown, the transfer portal and how his staff was able to fill the gaps left by both departure and graduation, the all-important quarterback room, and how the offensive and defensive lines are stacking up.

In this segment with Hall, we ask him about his Green Wave defense and how he was deliberate in choosing the coaches he did to make sure they were the right fit for Uptown..

In this segment with Hall, we ask him about his Green Wave defense and how he was deliberate in choosing the coaches he did to make sure they were the right fit for Uptown.

In Part 4 of our interview with Hall, we'll talk about the new gaggle of running backs and what he felt was the mort important gets in the transfer portal: offensive and defensive linemen.