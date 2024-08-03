Exclusive: Oklahoma Coach and Players Speak on Tulane Matchup
The Tulane Green Wave have a tough slate in out-of-conference play with games against Kansas State and Oklahoma this season. It's the team's chance to make a statement that they're poised for a college football playoff run.
SEC Media Days took place recently in Dallas, where Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was asked about the Sooners’ matchup against Tulane this season. Venables and linebacker Danny Stutsman spoke with Tulane on Sports Illustrated about the Week 2 game at Norman Stadium. Here’s what Coach Venables had to say.
“We don’t have a preseason in college, like say the NFL does, so we have respect for everybody we play. Anybody can beat anybody. The last time Tulane came to Norman it went down to the last drive or two of the game and Tulane had an opportunity to win. Certainly we know they beat USC in the Cotton Bowl the year before last.”
When Oklahoma scheduled the matchup with Tulane, they likely viewed the Green Wave as a much weaker opponent. Years later, Tulane may even be favored in this matchup. On paper, Tulane will have the superior offensive and defensive line and is more than capable of upsetting the Sooners. Coach Venables seems to recognize that this matchup will be much more difficult than Oklahoma would have hoped.
Oklahoma’s star linebacker, Danny Stutsman, who was recently voted First Team Preseason All-SEC, was asked about facing Tulane running back Makhi Hughes. Hughes is likely the best running back in Group of Five football and one of the best running backs in the country. Here’s what Stutsman had to say about that upcoming matchup.
“I love going against great players. I love going against the best. Obviously we’re going to prepare the same way we do for everyone else and just really excited to have the opportunity. Last time Tulane was there it was a great game. It was a hot one. And having Mario Williams come back, that’s like a brother to myself. Seeing back over there is going to be exciting.”
The individual matchup between Hughes and Stutsman will set the tone for the rest of the game. Right now, I would give Hughes the advantage because he is playing behind the better line, but Stutsman is one of the top linebackers in the country. Tulane’s matchup against the Sooners could be one of the season's best games.