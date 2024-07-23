Is Tulane's Ranking in American Athletic Coaches Preseason Poll Fair?
The Tulane Green Wave were picked third in the 2024 American Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll, which was released on Tuesday morning in advance of the conference’s media day at the Loews Hotel in Arlington.
The AAC enters the season with 14 teams and a hunt for a new champion. SMU, which beat Tulane in the AAC Championship Game last year, moved to the ACC this season. Army West Point is joining the league as a football affiliate partner.
The Green Wave were 11-3 last season, including an undefeated run in AAC action. Along with SMU, the Green Wave lost to Ole Miss in the regular season and to Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.
The season before the Green Wave won the AAC title and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl as the Group of 5’s New Year’s Six bowl representative.
The Green Wave is adjusting to new coach Jon Sumrall, who was at Troy for two seasons before taking over. He replaced Willie Fritz, who went 54-47 in eight season at Tulane before taking over at Houston in the offseason.
Memphis, which has been projected as the conference winners in most preseason publications, was picked No. 1 according to the coaches. The Tigers are led by quarterback Seth Henigan, who is considered an NFL prospect. The Tigers were 6-2 in league action in 2023.
The Green Wave and the Tigers meet in the regular-season finale for both teams on Nov. 28.
Second was UTSA, which joined the AAC last year and went 7-1 in conference action, just missing a berth in the AAC title game.
After Tulane was USF, which was selected fourth. The Bulls were one of a number of teams that finished 4-4 or worse in league action a season ago.
Army West Point was 6-6 last season in its final year as an independent. Not only did the Black Knights face an AAC team last year — they beat UTSA, 37-29 — they also faced Sumrall and Troy last season. The Trojans won that game, 19-0.
Earlier this year, Phil Steele’s preseason publication named six Green Wave football players to the conference preseason first team — running back Makhi Hughes, defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins, linebacker Jesus Machado, linebacker Tyler Grubbs, long snapper Ethan Hudak and transfer wide receiver Mario Williams.
The Green Wave opens the season at home on Aug. 29 against Southeastern Louisiana.
2024 American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Memphis Tigers
2. University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners
3. Tulane Green Wave
4. University of South Florida Bulls
5. Army West Point Black Nights
6. Florida Atlantic Owls
7. East Carolina University Pirates
7. Rice Owls
9. North Texas Mean Green
10. University of Alabama- Birmingham Blazers
11. Navy Midshipmen
12. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
13. Charlotte 49ers
14. Temple Owls