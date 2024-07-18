Look: Tulane Football Uniform Combinations in EA College Football 25
The attention to detail in the new EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the cool pieces of the video game that was released earlier this week.
With 134 FBS programs to create video collateral for, the EA Sports team has worked for more than a year to get everything right.
To that end, it asked each Division I program to provide information for them to build the game as realistic as possible. For those schools that meant providing renderings of the stadium, uniform schematics, information on team traditions and music used during home games.
For the Tulane Green Wave, that likely meant a lot of work, considering that the program has 128 possible uniform combinations.
Considered by many to have some of the best uniforms in college football, a recent screengrab shows just some of the number of uniform combinations in the first release of the game.
The first video grab shows the different away uniform options, including choices for the helmet, jersey, pants, socks and cleats. The second shows the same for the alternate uniform.
Thanks to EA Sports taking the time to work with the collateral provided by Tulane, Green Wave fans that play the game will have a plethora of options to use.
EA Sports wanted the game to be as realistic as possible, and in this area it didn’t disappoint.
Tulane fans are used to watching their team in great uniform sets every week and the program isn’t shy about mixing and matching. Uniform Authority tracks uniform combinations for pro and college teams throughout the year and the Green Wave’s combos regularly rank among their Top 10 each week during the season.
In Week 2 last year the Green Wave wore the white helmet with the Riptide logo that included the sky-blue jerseys with olive and white stripes along with the white pants that include the sky blue and olive trim.
When Tulane went on the road the next week it was the olive helmet, with a white jersey with sky blue and olive trim along with the olive pants.
In Game 4 it was all about the olive, with the helmets, the jerseys and the pants all matching with the sky blue and white trim.
In Game 5 of the season the Green Wave mixed it up — sky blue helmets, olive jerseys and sky-blue pants with the appropriate trim.
Tulane can even throw it back like they did in one game with their 1980s and 1990s logo on the helmet with the olive jersey and the white pants.
You get the idea. Tulane can mix it up. And, now, fans can do the same in EA Sports College Football 25.