Packers Rookie Could See More Reps Amidst Jordan Love Contract Dispute
Former Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt has an opportunity to see first-team reps as a rookie on the Packers, while Jordan Love holds out for a new contract, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst addressed the situation, speaking with reporters on July 22. Following the first season he saw playing time as the heir behind Aaron Rodgers, Love is entering a contract year.
He threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, leading the Packers to a divisional-round playoff berth.
This situation isn't characterized as one of panic, unlike some contract holdouts. Gutekunst expressed optimism that the deal would conclude within the next few days. Until then, his agents told the GM that he would not practice, though he reported to camp on time and will participate in other team activities.
It provides an opportunity for former Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt to see meaningful first-team reps as he splits the workload with second-year Sean Clifford.
Despite being drafted in the seventh round of the NFL draft, mystifyingly, the role of quarterback is almost entirely defined by team and coach-player fit.
Pratt was considered to be better off testing undrafted free agency and having the element of choice as the draft wound down. The majority of No. 245 overall picks don't have specific intentions.
Green Bay is the notable exception. They have a storied history of developing late-round picks that either go on to become starters for other teams or meaningful backups.
Gutekunst told reporters at the Scouting Combine that he intended to return to the draft philosophy that produced Matt Flynn and Matt Hasselback as prime examples.
For the Packers, Pratt’s ceiling and intangible traits were an absolute steal in the final draft round.
Senior Bowl executive director told Packers Central that he was not only shocked by Pratt’s fall – he saw a chance for him to go in the third round – but also that he sees starting potential in the rookie.
Pratt was a three-star prospect out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, who received offers from most Ivy League programs, including Yale, Brown, Harvard, and Dartmouth, one from his hometown in FAU, and a school uptown he eventually chose in Tulane.
He was homeschooled until 9th grade and never played football until high school. Pratt won the starting job, but his competitive juices wanted more. He transferred his senior year to beat out an incumbent at a better school to better his college football chances.
As a true freshman, Pratt came off the bench mid-game in Week 3 of the 2020 season. He became the starter and never looked back.
While Jordan Love's contract situation remains unresolved – though not thought to be a long holdout – Pratt now has the opportunity to compete for the backup position and surpass Clifford.
Pratt’s career is defined by his making the most of each opportunity. The experience he’ll gain from first-team reps in Packers training camp is unparalleled.