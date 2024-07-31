Tulane Coach’s Relationship Building Lands Key Transfer
The Tulane Green Wave kicked off training camp Monday, and one of the key pass rushers to watch this season was a player that coach Jon Sumrall wasn't going to miss out on twice.
Adin Huntington, a transfer defensive lineman from ULM, has been a disruptor off the edge and demands attention on nearly every snap.
Sumrall knows that ethic and aggressive nature up close—he had to coach against Huntington last year as the head coach at Troy.
He had also tried to nab the edge rusher when he departed Kent State; he wouldn't miss out on Huntington twice.
As we've observed for two days at Yulman Stadium, Sumrall highlighted Huntington's key traits coveted in his role: powerful, explosive, quick, strong, lean-muscle mass, yet built.
"He works extremely hard in the weight room, with his diet, his nutrition," Sumrall told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "He's as thoughtful and conscientious of what goes into his body as anybody I've ever been around."
Sumrall compared the new Tulane defensive lineman to one of his most productive pass rushers last season over at Troy, fifth-round pick Javon Solomon.
Huntington had 27 solo tackles through 12 games last season, 63 total tackles, 16 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles.
Solomon, in his 14 games, recorded 26 solo tackles, 56 total tackles, 18 TFL, 16 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.
Stats only tell part of the story—especially in the trenches. Huntington's pure traits and ability jump off the practice field on first look.
"Adin is heavier and bigger. Javon was a little lighter," Sumraly compared the two players. "Adin is a disruptor. He flashes a lot and he causes havoc."
When asked by Guerry Smith of Nola.com what changed this time around in recruiting, Sumrall pointed to the development of Solomon to become a draft pick at 6-foot, 250 pounds. Huntington is listed on ULM's website at 6-foot-1, 281 pounds.
Every school has a recruiting pitch and a corresponding player to point to when discussing on-field performance.
From Adin Huntington's perspective, it was the candor of the coaching staff that sold him.
"By being honest," Huntington responded on what Tulane did that mattered.
"That's the best way, I think," Huntington continued. "They told me what they needed me for, what I was going to do, and how they were going to use me. It was a good, clear-cut decision for me."
It's hard to ignore the human aspect of all these recruiting stories.
Mario Williams had mentioned in a spring press conference that he was looking for a place where he could develop real relationships with his coaches and feel a love he hadn't experienced from them. Ty Thompson choice Tulane as his destination to heal his own relationship with football.
Both those players pointed to relationships made with Tulane offensive analyst Collin D'Angelo back in high school as reasons for joining the Wave.
What you say on the recruiting trail matters—it's clear that Sumrall and his staff have made connections that transcend the specific program they're at.
It's led to them all fighting to get on the field for the Tulane Green Wave.