Tulane’s Cornerback Transfers Show Deep Ability to Recruit
The Tulane Green Wave have reloaded their secondary in the portal, and the experience has shown through training camp. Transfer cornerbacks Johnathan Edwards from Indiana State and Micah Robinson from Furman have been running first-team reps, increasing the level of competition across the team.
Inexperience at the position was something coach Jon Sumrall made frequent mention of during spring camp. To see the difference, one doesn't need to look further than the wealth of knowledge in the veteran room last season.
Between Lance Robinson, Jarius Monroe, and AJ Hampton, there was years of reps, film study, and coaching that showed on and off the field.
I spent most of my time in the defensive back meetings on the field as sideline reporter; mainly because they’re the most audible group. But it was fascinating to watch the trio reenact snaps in real time to go over tendencies and improve in-game.
That’s practically impossible when you haven’t had the necessary reps in game action to learn from, especially in a role where short-term memory is critical.
Immediately, the addition of Edwards and Robinson has raised the bar from spring to training camp. Robinson has two interceptions through three days of practice. But their presence has pushed the wide receivers and quarterbacks in turn.
In the spring game, it was difficult to tell whether the quarterbacks were breaking through or the coverage was beginning to break down. The answer likely lies somewhere in between.
Interestingly, neither of them are from Power 5 programs, or Group of 5 for that matter—they both come from the Football Championship Subdivision (FBS).
Competition level matters; it’s up there with in-game experience. But just think about players who had growth spurts in their last few months of college, after scholarships passed them by. High schoolers could have significant brain development from 18 to 19 years old and suddenly see the game on a different level.
Talent at that level is harder to scout and recognize as a transferrable fit. However, here's a list of notable quarterbacks that came from FCS programs: Kurt Warner, Phil Simms, Tony Romo, Trey Lance, Steve McNair, Jimmy Garoppolo, Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz, and Joe Flacco.
Shouldn’t it matter just as much who they were throwing against in coverage?
The presence of Johnathan Edwards and Micah Robinson has raised the level of competition in the secondary and team-wide. That’s an impressive recruiting haul from what are considered lower-level programs.
Sumrall and his staff have shown the ability to dig deep to find diamonds in the rough and build themselves as contenders through the transfer portal.