Tulane Defensive Star Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins is a star on and off the field, as highlighted in his latest nomination to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
His on-field efforts unsurprisingly drew their own attention. Jenkins was named to both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday. But the prestigious Wuerfell Trophy is awarded for work in the community.
Named after Heisman-winning quarterback, Danny Wuerffel, the award highlights student athletes who strive to make a positive impact serving others and in society. This year’s recipient will mark the 20th anniversary of the Trophy’s founding.
"I am deeply honored to see such outstanding individuals nominated for this year's Allstate Wuerffel Trophy,” Wuerffel said on the award. “Their commitment to serving others and making a positive impact in their communities is truly inspiring. Throughout my life and career, I have always believed in the importance of putting others before yourself and striving to make a difference. These nominees exemplify those values, and I am proud to celebrate their dedication to humanitarian efforts and selfless service."
The finalists and winner will be announced on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec 12. The Trophy Presentation Gala will be on Feb. 1 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Jenkins is one of 111 named to the initial watch list, along with 10 other players from the American Athletic Conference.
He returns to the Green Wave as one of 14 returning starters from last season. He played and started in all 14 games in 2023, including the Military Bowl. He totaled 35 tackles, a team-leading 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks and was named First Team All-AAC by the conference.
The Tulane Green Wave have highlighted community service as part of their program culture – largely through efforts with their NIL Collective, Fear the Wave. Jenkins has worked with Son of a Saint, Anna's Place, and NORD through FTW.
The nominee on last year’s team was quarterback Michael Pratt; his departure for the NFL left a leadership void. Among several players, Patrick Jenkins has stepped up to the challenge of being a player-led team.
Jenkins is a critical veteran on the playing field, and in the community, and is set to leave his mark in the 2024 season.