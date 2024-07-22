Tulane Fans Enter New Era with Football Team at AAC Media Days
While the Tulane Green Wave commence their next football era under coach Jon Sumrall at American Conference Media Days, fans have the chance to see it up close.
For the first time, the conference is inviting fans to join the football players and coaches in Arlington, Texas for the 2024 American Conference Kickoff. The events will take place over two days at Loews Arlington from July 22-23.
The last time Tulane fans were extended an invite to Arlington, they showed up in droves to watch the Green Wave beat the Heisman Trophy winner and future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, Caleb Williams, and USC in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
The biggest bowl game in 83 years was well worth the wait for longtime fans and current Tulane students. The roar reverberating through the stadium following Patrick Jenkins’ safety is seared in everyone’s memory. Jenkins is one of two players representing the Wave, alongside new center Vincent Murphy and coach Jon Sumrall.
Tulane’s spring game had more fans than some home games over the last 20 years. The momentum and interest in this new era under Sumrall are at an all-time high for fans of the program.
For those able to make the trip to Arlington, they have a chance to size up the conference opponents Tulane will face this season alongside coach Sumrall.
A total of 28 players are scheduled to attend with each of the 14 head coaches in the conference. Tulane’s eight-game conference slate includes home games against USF, Rice, Temple and Memphis, with away games at UAB, North Texas, Charlotte, and Navy.
Fans in attendance will have unparalleled access and insight into the players and coaches that make up the conference.
Media sessions begin at 2 pm on Monday, and the events will continue into Tuesday morning beginning with press conferences for each head coach. Green Wave fans can sit in on these press conferences, in addition to photo opportunities and meet-and-greets with the players and coaches.
Pre-registration for the event is closed, but the American Conference expects to have limited on-site registration for both days subject to availability. The full schedule can be found here.
Of the 28 players in Arlington, eight earned all-conference honors last year, and three of them were first-team all-conference picks in 2023: Memphis linebacker Chandler Martin, Navy linebacker Colin Ramos, and Tulane defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins.
There will also be five of the conference's quarterbacks, four of which Tulane will take on this year.
It will also be a first look at the new addition to the conference, Army, in addition to the teams that joined the American last season that the Wave will see for the first time this season.
For a season as anticipated as 2024 for Tulane, it’s fitting that fans have their first chance to join in on the team experience.