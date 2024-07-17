Watch: Tulane Football Takes Field in EA College Football 25
It’s been a decade in the making, but EA College Football 25 is finally here.
Released earlier this week, the game features all 134 Division I football teams, including the Tulane Green Wave. Just as importantly, current players are featured in the game, thanks to relaxed Name, Image and Likeness regulations.
Many players got a sneak peek of the game last week. Green Wave players got their look at the game on Monday at the team facility, with many of them picking up a controller and taking their opportunity to play.
Each Division I program was asked by EA Sports to provide collateral for them to build the game as realistic as possible. For those schools that meant providing renderings of the stadium, uniform schematics, information on team traditions and music used during home games.
EA Sports wanted the game to be as realistic as possible, and for Tulane fans it did not disappoint.
The Tulane Alumni social media feed posted a video of the players running out of the tunnel and onto the field at Yulman Stadium when the game dropped on Monday. Check it out.
For the past few weeks EA Sports has released power rankings for offenses, defenses, overall teams and individual players. The company has also indicated that there will be updates throughout the year.
For instance, Baylor announced on Wednesday that their anthracite (black) uniforms would be added to the game in August. It also announced that EA was working to add one of its iconic traditions, the Baylor Line, to the game. EA will be making many updates throughout the year and some of those will be reflected by what happens during the season.
As far as what’s on the field, the Green Wave are gearing up for fall workouts as they prepare for their first season under new coach Jon Sumrall.
The 42-year-old Alabama native returns to the Green Wave after a highly-successful two seasons at Troy, where the Trojans went 23-4 and won two straight Sun Belt Conference titles.
The former Kentucky player was with Tulane for three seasons as an assistant coach under Curtis Johnson. In 2012-13 he was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. In 2014 he remained the co-defensive coordinator and moved to coaching linebackers.
He replaces Willie Fritz, who left after the conference title game last season to take over at Houston. Fritz was 54-47 in eight seasons at Tulane, including a 2022 in which the Green Wave went 12-2, won the AAC title and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl Classic.