Tulane Green Wave Reveals 2024 Women’s Volleyball Schedule
The Tulane Green Wave will host two tournaments as they recently unveiled their 2024 volleyball schedule.
Second-year coach Jordana Price and the Green Wave will host tournaments on back-to-back weekends in September.
On Sept. 13-15 is the Green Wave Classic, a round-robin event in which Tulane will play Mississippi State, Grambling State and ULM. Then, on Sept. 19-21, Tulane hosts the Green Wave Invitational. In that event Tulane will face UC Riverside, Georgia State and UAPB.
Tulane opens its regular season at home against Louisiana on Aug. 23. After that, the Green Wave are on the road for the next two weekends. First, it’s a trip to Albuquerque, N.M., for the Lobo Invitational, where Tulane will face New Mexico, UC Irvine and North Dakota.
The next weekend Tulane will be at the San Diego State Invitational, where the Green Wave will face Portland State, DePaul and San Diego State.
Tulane opens American Athletic Conference action at home on Sept. 27 against Rice. League action concludes Nov. 17 at FAU. If the Green Wave qualify for the AAC Tournament, that will be Nov. 22-24 in Wichita, Kan.
The Green Wave are coming off a 6-25 season in 2023, with a 2-17 record in AAC action. Tulane won its last match on Oct. 29 against UAB and carries a seven-match losing streak into this season.
It was Price’s first season as head coach after she was hired away from Florida State after five seasons as the Seminoles’ associate head coach. While the season wasn’t successful, she and her staff guided outside hitter Avery Brooks to American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors, the program’s first such award.
Burks is back for a second season with the Green Wave.
2024 Tulane Women’s Volleyball Schedule
(all home games at New Orleans Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse)
Aug. 21: Olive and Blue Scrimmage, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 23: vs. Louisiana, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico#, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 30: vs. UC Irvine#, 5 p.m.
Aug. 31: vs. North Dakota#, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 5: vs. Portland State%, 5 p.m.
Sept. 6: vs. DePaul%, 5 p.m.
Sept. 7: vs. San Diego State%, 5 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Mississippi State&, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: vs. Grambling State&, 3 p.m.
Sept. 15: vs. ULM&, 3 p.m.
Sept. 19: vs. UC Riverside@, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Georgia State@, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: vs. UAPB@, 3 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Rice*, 5 p.m.
Sept. 29: at North Texas*, 1 p.m.
Oct. 2: vs. UAB*, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6: vs. Tulsa*, 2 p.m.
Oct. 9: at UTSA*, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. East Carolina*, TBA
Oct. 18: at Memphis*, 6 p.m.
Oct. 20: at UAB*, 1 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Rice*, 5 p.m.
Oct. 27: vs. North Texas*, 2 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. UTSA*, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: vs. Charlotte*, 2 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Temple*, 5 p.m.
Nov. 10: vs. Wichita State*, 1 p.m.
Nov. 15: at USF*, 5 p.m.
Nov. 17: at FAU*, noon
Nov. 22-24: at AAC Tournament, Wichita, Kan.
#- Lobo Invitational, Albuquerque, NM; $-San Diego State Invitational, San Diego, Calif.; &-Green Wave Classic, New Orleans; @-Green Wave Invitational, New Orleans; *-AAC matches.