Tulane Green Wave Star Defender Makes Coveted and Illustrious Bednarik Watch List
Entering the 2024 season, the Tulane Green Wave has a different look. Jon Sumrall has taken over as head coach after two successful seasons at Troy, replacing Willie Fritz, who accepted the head coaching job at Houston.
A veteran-laden team, the biggest change in the lineup will come at quarterback. 2023 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, quarterback Michael Pratt, is now in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.
Taking his spot as the team’s starter is former five-star recruit Ty Thompson. He spent the last two seasons as a backup to Box Nix at Oregon and was set to do the same behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024 so he hit the transfer portal and landed at Tulane.
It could take some time for the offense to get into a rhythm, which puts some pressure on the defense. This was a strong unit in 2023 and should be very good again in 2024, anchored by star defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins.
Last season, Jenkins played in and started all 14 games for Tulane. He recorded 35 total tackles and was second on the team with 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. A disruptive force in the middle of the Green Wave defense, his performance last season has led to some preseason recognition this year.
Jenkins was one of 90 players named to the Bednarik preseason watch list. The Bednarik Award is given to the College Defensive Player of the Year. This season’s award is a special one as it is the 30th anniversary.
The Tulane product is one of four players from the AAC who was named to the watch list. Joining him are cornerback Shavon Revel of East Carolina, linebacker Chandler Martin of Memphis and linebacker Colin Ramos of Navy.
This is the fourth different preseason watch list that Jenkins has been listed on. He is also a candidate for the Outland Trophy, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Wuerffel Trophy.
The Outland Trophy is given to the best interior lineman on either side of the ball. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the top defensive player in college football. The Wuerffel Trophy is given to the player, "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement." A 3.0 GPA is required to be in the running for the Wuerffel Trophy.
Another successful season from the Green Wave and Jenkins will find himself in the mix for all of these awards at the end of the season.