Tulane Releases Men’s Basketball American Athletic Conference Pairings
As the Tulane Green Wave continues to put together its non-conference schedule, the men’s basketball team found out its pairings for American Athletic Conference play for the 2024-25 season.
Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date, along with the complete schedule.
The first conference games will be on Dec. 31, and the league season will run through March 9. The 2025 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 12-16.
The AAC schedule will include 18 games, with Tulane playing six of the league’s 12 teams twice, which will be home and road. Tulane will play the other six teams once, with three games at home and three on the road.
Home games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse will include South Florida, UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina, Tulsa, Rice, UTSA, Memphis, South Florida and Florida Atlantic.
Road games will include UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina, Tulsa, Rice, UTSA, Wichita State, North Texas and Temple.
The Green Wave will play UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina, Tulsa, Rice, and UTSA twice next season.
The three exclusive home games will be against Memphis, South Florida and Florida Atlantic while the three exclusive road games will be against Wichita State, North Texas and Temple.
Tulane previously announced that it would participate in the 2024 Cancun Challenge on November 26-27 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
The Green Wave is part of the four-team Riviera Division, joining Loyola Marymount, Wyoming, and a team to be announced. Tulane is slated to play two games in Cancun.
The other division, the Mayan Division, will feature Bethune-Cookman, Gardner-Webb, North Dakota, and Southeastern Louisiana.
The Green Wave went 14-17 overall and 5-13 in AAC action one season ago. Tulane lost to North Texas, 81-71, in the second round of the AAC Tournament, which was its first game of the event.
Ron Hunter returns to lead the Green Wave for his fifth season as head coach. The former IUPUI and Georgia State head coach has a 515-388 career record and a 70-74 with the Green Wave. Tulane’s only winning season under Hunter was its 20-11 campaign in 2022-23.
All five of Tulane’s top scorers, each of whom averaged at least 10 points per game, are not on the team’s 2024-25 roster, so Hunter will be relying on player development, transfers and newcomers to get the Green Wave back above .500.