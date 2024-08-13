Tulane Opens up the Quarterback Competition Based on Merit
Tulane coach Jon Sumrall has made it clear that every role on the team must be earned, and that includes whoever wins the starting quarterback competition. He’s not willing to rule out a third man in the race after his play on Saturday.
Redshirt freshman Darian Mensah got considerable first-team reps on Monday following Sumrall’s evaluation of the first team scrimmage.
To settle the ensuing debate, I will continue to point to Makhi Hughes being fifth on the depth chart prior to last year’s season opener. Michael Pratt came off the bench with no game action as a true freshman.
It’s not a cause for alarm or quarterback controversy just yet. But when you think about team chemistry and balancing the transfer portal with recruiting guys already on the roster, it makes sense to make every player earn it.
Previous star rankings and perceived pedigree have to stack up against play on the field. Quite frankly, operating differently might send the wrong message. Mensah has played with a cool confidence that has called for a legitimate look.
Saturday’s scrimmage saw Mensah go 3-of-3 with a passing touchdown, but it was against third stringers. Kai Horton and Ty Thompson led the ones and twos, and neither had a standout day. Sumrall saw enough to give Mensah a shot with first team reps on Monday. He told reporters after practice that it was done for a reason.
“He had a really good scrimmage,” Sumrall explained. “I'm not saying he's going to start. We're still in training camp mode, so we're still working things out and flushing things out and giving everybody, I mean, you're seeing different guys go at the ones in other spots too that maybe aren't ones, but the quarterback position gets highlighted and because we don't have an incumbent starter.”
He acknowledged that all three quarterbacks have their strengths, and that he’s called it a two-man race at times.
“I gave reps to number 10 with the ones today because if you watch Saturday scrimmage, he deserved them. My job is to do what's best for the team. Right now, he’s earned the opportunity to go take some reps with the ones. He didn't take the first reps of the ones in the goal line period. That was the other two guys. But he's earned enough to get thrown in that mix.”
Mensah had considerable time with the starters on Monday, and saw a legitimate pass rush – as well as it can be simulated in practice – for the first time in a red jersey. That was purposeful by Sumrall to push the redshirt freshman and see what he can do under pressure.
“I told the guys on defense, put your hands on him,” Sumrall continued. “I want him to feel you if you're back there. I like where we're at. I wish there was a clear-cut guy – that might make my job a little easier. We're having to work a little bit through it more. Kai's done some really good things. Ty's done some good things."
"Darian Mensah, he just seems to have that 'It' factor a little bit right now. He's got a little something about him. By no way does that mean he's the guy right now. But I want to put him in those situations to see what we got. Now's the time to do it.”
The Green Wave will scrimmage under Thursday night lights this week for the second time in fall camp – the quarterback competition will be one to watch accordingly. Sumrall is looking to narrow the scope following that evaluation. Prior to that, he’s not prepared to close it off to a player that’s earning an opportunity to get in the mix.