Tulane Stars Makes Top 10 NFL Draft List in Latest Preview Publication
The Tulane Green Wave are coming off their most successful back-to-back seasons in years. As the team goes through the transition under a new head coach, the returning talent stands pat.
Two, in particular, drew the interest of Lindy’s Sports, which recently published its annual college football preview. The publication picked the Top 10 NFL Draft prospects in the American Athletic Conference.
Two Green Wave returnees made the list — defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins at No. 3 and running back Makhi Hughes, who was No. 10.
Lindy’s cited Jenkins’ quickness at the position, given that he’s 6-2, 305 pounds, as something that would interest NFL scouts.
Jenkins, a senior and New Orleans native who transferred to Tulane from TCU after two seasons, was an All-AAC First-Team pick last season. He had 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Most famously, he's responsible for the game-altering safety that led to Tulane's Cotton Bowl victory.
Hughes, a redshirt sophomore, was the American Rookie of the Year and an All-AAC First-Team selection last season after he rushed for 1,378 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 11 passes for 67 yards. That made him the first freshman in Tulane's 129 seasons to break 1,000 rush yards.
Hughes joined Tulane great Matt Forte as the only players in program history to rush for 100 yards in seven regular-season conference games. He missed the 2022 season due to an injury and used his redshirt.
He will be draft eligible after the season, which will be his third in college football. The question, Lindy’s asks, is “will he have shown enough” to NFL Draft scouts to come out early, or will he to return to Tulane for another season?
The other AAC players on the list included Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan, Memphis offensive guard Xavier Hill, UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas, UTSA wide receiver De’Corian Clark, USF cornerback Aamaris Brown, North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada, FAU center Federico Maranges and UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno.
Lindy’s named both Hughes and Jenkins to its preseason All-AAC First Team. Other Green Wave players selected included offensive lineman Rashad Green and linebacker Jesus Machado. Green Wave players on the second team included offensive lineman Vincent Murphy, offensive lineman Shadre Hurst and punter Will Karoll.
Lindy’s also selected Tulane to finish second in the AAC behind Memphis, which would put the Green Wave in the AAC title game for a third straight year. Lindy’s noted that “despite all the new faces, (the Green Wave) should be a major contender.”
Tulane is coming off an 11-3 season in which it went undefeated in conference play but fell to SMU in the AAC Championship Game. The Green Wave lost to Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.
The Green Wave have a new head coach in Jon Sumrall, who was at Troy for two seasons. He replaced Willie Fritz, who left after the conference title game to take over at Houston. Fritz was 54-47 in eight seasons at Tulane, including the 2022 season in which the Green Wave went 12-2, won the AAC title and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl Classic.