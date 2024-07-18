Tulane Swimming and Diving Team Releases 2024-25 Schedule
The Tulane Green Wave swimming and diving team unveiled their schedule for the 2024-25 season set to kick off in September.
The Wave are coming off the heels of an impressive 2023-24 campaign. Among an AAC individual title and AAC Freshman of the year award, were multiple team and individual accolades for Tulane: 64 lifetime bests, 31 all-time top-10 school marks, four Tulane records, 11 National Invite Championship Qualifiers, a Zone Diver Qualifier and an NCAA qualifier.
Freshman Victoria Raymond set two of those records on the way to winning AAC Freshman of the year at the AAC championship meet in Dallas, where the Wave finished sixth.
Tulane starts the season at home on Sept. 27 hosting Vanderbilt. They won't return to Uptown until Jan. 25, 2025 to face Little Rock. They'll end the regular season at home on Feb. 1 where they'll host West Florida.
On the road, the Wave is set to travel to Virginia, Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, and Florida in the regular season.
First up is Texas following the season opener, for meets against Rice and Houston on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively. The road travel continues to Ohio for the Cleveland State Viking Invitational on Nov. 21-23 - just in time to return home to watch the football team host Memphis on Thanksgiving.
The US Opener will resume their schedule in Greensboro, North Carolina from Dec. 4-7. On Dec. 15., the team will send a qualifying delegation to compete in the Open Water Championships in Miami, Florida.
Bookmarking one more holiday, the Wave will stay in Florida to compete in the Eagle Holiday Bash prior to Christmas on Dec. 19. After the new year, Tulane is back to Miami for the FIU Spring Invitational on Jan. 4.
Following the end of the regular season in Feb., the Green Wave head to Dallas, Texas for the AAC Championship from Feb. 19-22 at SMU. Next up are the Zone D Diving Championships at a location to be announced from March 9-12. With no turnaround at all, the National Invitational Championships are from March 12-15 in Ocala, Florida. The final meet for Tulane is the 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships from March 19-22 in Federal Way, Washington.
Returning 13 swimmers and divers from last season, the Green Wave will bolster their team with 11 newcomers. Head coach Amanda Caldwell looks to build on an impressive 2023-24 campaign in her third season with the program.