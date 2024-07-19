Tulane Women’s Basketball Learns American Athletic Conference Pairings
As the Tulane Green Wave women's basketball team works to put together its non-conference schedule, they learned the pairings for American Athletic Conference play for the 2024-25 season.
Dates and times will be announced at a later date. The first conference dates are on Dec. 29 and league play runs through March 4, 2025. The 2025 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship will be from March 8-12 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The AAC schedule will be 18 games, with each team playing six of the league’s 12 teams twice, which will be home and road, and the other six once, with three games at home and three on the road.
Home games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse will include South Florida, UTSA, Memphis, Rice, North Texas, UAB, Wichita State, Florida Atlantic and Temple.
Road games will include Tulsa, ECU, Charlotte, Rice, North Texas, UAB, Wichita State, Florida Atlantic and Temple.
The Green Wave will play Rice, North Texas, UAB, Wichita State, Florida Atlantic and Temple twice next season.
The three exclusive home games will be against South Florida, UTSA and Memphis while the three exclusive road games will be against Tulsa, ECU and Charlotte.
Tulane was 12-20 overall and 3-15 in league action last season but won two games in the AAC Tournament before it was eliminated. The Green Wave have six returning players in Kyren Whittington, Kierra Middleton, Jaylee Womack, Joy Madison-Key, Amira Mabry and Lily Ba.
Six newcomers are set to join the Green Wave, including Ana Baker, Dyllan Hanna, Victoria Keenan, Sherese Pittman, Sadie Shores, Kendall Sneed, Kianni Westbrook and Karma Wynn.
Whittington was the team’s leading scorer last season with 17.4 points and was fifth in the AAC. She was also one of the league’s top defenders, averaging 2.5 steals per game. Mabry also averaged in double figures with 11.4 points. Tulane also set a new school record for most 3-pointers in a season with 231.
Ashley Langford took over the program as head coach in April. She played four years for Tulane as a point guard and is the program’s career leader with 722 assists, along with holding the program mark for assists per game (6.0).
She was most recently at Stony Brook, where she guided the Seawolves to a 69-24 record in three seasons. In 2022-23 she was the CAA Coach of the Year as she led Stony Brook to a 28-5 record and to the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament.
Before that she was an assistant coach at James Madison, Old Dominion, Navy, Denver and Bucknell.