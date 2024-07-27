What to Expect From Tulane's Mario Williams and Shazz Preston
After Tulane's 11-3 campaign last season, the turnover at wide receiver left the most significant question mark on the roster. Freshman standout Chris Brazzell's departure left the room pretty thin, but Tulane quickly reloaded through the transfer portal and high school ranks.
The two biggest additions to the receiver room came via the transfer portal in Mario Williams and Shazz Preston.
Mario Williams ranked as the third receiver in the 2021 class in high school. He initially committed to Oklahoma to play with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams before transferring with both to USC after just one season in Norman. Mario was productive for USC in 2022, racking up over six hundred yards and five touchdowns, but he saw his production halve as a junior.
Mario Williams immediately brings explosiveness to Tulane’s offense. On any given play, Williams can take a bubble screen to the house and is one of the most difficult players to catch in open space in college football.
Williams did not make it to USC because of his inability to catch the ball consistently. It is common for some of the most explosive receivers to struggle with this trait because they are such threats after the catch that they focus on their next move before securing the football. That is the case with Mario Williams.
So, what does that mean for his role in the offense next season? Honestly, it does not mean much. Williams is so talented that keeping him off the field is impossible. In addition to his explosiveness, he brings an unmatched, infectious level of energy to the offense. Some receivers, like Odell Beckham Jr., are so productive that teams are willing to live with the drops. That is the case with Mario Williams.
Shazz Preston, a Louisiana native, will be the best receiver in Group of Five football this season if Tulane can find consistent quarterback play from Ty Thompson or Kai Horton. Preston was rated as the sixth-best receiver coming out of high school before committing to Alabama, but transferred to Tulane after just his freshman season.
Preston immediately stood out to me in spring practices. Despite his reported height of just six feet, I find it hard to believe. I talked briefly to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Preston’s former teammate, at SEC Media Days and he told me this.
“You’re getting a tall, big guy at receiver that’s passionate about the game, loves the game, and he’s going to do everything that he needs to do to be the best receiver he can be.”
Preston’s ability to get behind the second level of a defense for big plays is also noteworthy. He caught bombs on three consecutive plays during Tulane’s first spring practice and sprinted back down the sideline afterward, screaming, “I’m back home.” Shazz Preston has all the tools to be a consistent playmaker next season for the Wave.