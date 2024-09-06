Predictions as Tulane Green Wave Host Huge Matchup With Kansas State Wildcats
The next two weeks are going to test the Tulane Green Wave like no two games will entering American Athletic Conference action.
The first contest is a home game against No. 17 Kansas State, which starts at 11 a.m. central on Saturday at Yulman Stadium.
The game is a rematch of a contest two years ago in Manhattan, Kan., where Tulane upended Kansas State, 17-10. That loss put an early end to the Wildcats’ potential contention for a College Football Playoff berth, though it went on to beat TCU and win the Big 12 Championship Game.
As for Tulane, their coach, John Sumrall has been clear his Green Wave must play better after a 52-0 drubbing of Southeastern Louisiana if they're going to beat the Wildcats.
It's a game Tulane must play well in, win or lose, because the following week they head to Oklahoma to face the Sooners in their second of back-to-back games against power conference teams.
Here are the staff prediction for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
John Burrows, Staff Writer
Tulane 34, Kansas State 31
I really like this matchup for the Wave. Kansas State's strength is their running backs, but I do not believe they have the offensive line to hold up against Patrick Jenkins and Adin Huntington. Because of that, I'll take Tulane to win.
Kade Kistner, Publisher
Tulane 27, Kansas State 21
I think Tulane builds off their strong initial performance against Southeastern Louisiana. Quarterback Darian Mensah looked great in his debut and if he can maintain that performance against a legitimate squad like Kansas State, then Tulane has a real shot.
If Tulane expects to win, it will have to cut down on the self-inflicted errors and penalties. A good, clean game will be the key to keeping up with Kansas State and ultimately pulling off an upset.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Kansas State 23, Tulane 16
When I covered Big 12 media days in July, I spoke to some Kansas State people that were around two years ago when Tulane pulled off that win in Manhattan. It sticks with them. The Wildcats that were around then have not forgotten about it.
I don't think they're worried about what could be stifling heat in New Orleans. I think they're going to have solutions for Tulane’s young quarterback. And I think Kansas State’s young quarterback, Avery Johnson, is going to have a solid game and get the Wildcats over the hump in what should be a raucous atmosphere at Yulman Stadium.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Kansas State 31, Tulane 24
Both teams had a warm up game against a smaller school so they should both have a little bit of confidence heading into this one. These two teams aren’t much different. Each has a young quarterback looking to prove himself. I think this will be a close matchup that could come down to which team has the ball last, with a slight edge going to Kansas State because its roster has been together a bit longer.