Predictions as Tulane Green Wave Seek Victory vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
Right now, the Tulane Green Wave just needs a win.
Tulane (1-2) takes its two-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0) in Lafayette and hopes to snap it before it steps into American Athletic Conference action next week.
While Tulane has some nice takeaways from its closely-played contests against Kansas State and Oklahoma, but ended up being losses and that only takes a team so far. The Green Wave is hoping for some positive energy as it hopes to reach the AAC title game for the third straight season.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have been off for a week and this will be their first true test of the season, as those wins came against an FCS school and a new FBS school making the transition from FCS.
Here are the predictions for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
John Burrows, Staff Writer
Tulane 34, Louisiana 24
I think Tulane is by far the better team, especially given how competitive it was each of the last two weeks against teams ranked in the Top 15 in the country. When starting an inexperienced quarterback like Darian Mensah, they typically progress well as they play more snaps. For those reasons, I expect Tulane to beat Louisiana.
Noah Henderson, Staff Writer
Tulane 28, Louisiana 24
Tulane’s Riptide the Pelican will go on the road to face the Ragin’ Cajuns, who, after killing off Cayenne, their former spirit leader, in 2010, have no official mascot. I do not know how a team without a mascot can compete against someone as legendary as Riptide the Pelican. If Cayenne was still with us, the edge could be given to the Ragin’ Cajuns. But in his prolonged absence, this game is going toward Tulane.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 33, Louisiana 23
I think the Green Wave are a little ticked off about the past two weeks and are ready to take those frustrations out on the Ragin’ Cajuns. I expected the offense to have an efficient game and I expect the defense to create two turnovers. The key here is sustaining a good start and getting quarterback Darian Mensah going as conference play approaches.