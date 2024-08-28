Predictions for Tulane Green Wave Season Opener Against Southeastern Louisiana
Jon Sumrall is hoping to claim his first win as Tulane’s head coach when the Green Wave hosts the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Thursday at Yulman Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Tulane has never lost to Southeastern Louisiana in any of their previous meetings. It’s also a reunion for Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo, who was Tulane’s offensive coordinator at one time.
It’s an opportunity for the Green Wave to get off on the right foot before a 10-day break that leads to a huge matchup with Kansas State on Sept. 7.
Here are the staff prediction for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
John Burrows, Staff Writer
Tulane 38, SE Louisiana 7
To put it candidly, Tulane is much more talented on both sides of the ball than Southeastern Louisiana. I fully expect Tulane’s starting wide receivers, Mario Williams, Yulkieth Brown, and Dontae Fleming, to all have big plays in the first half and to be resting for the next game by the fourth quarter. My player of the game prediction to start the season is former Texas A&M receiver Yulkieth Brown.
Laura Lambert, Editor
Tulane 28, SE Louisiana 10
With a new head coach at the helm, Jon Sumrall will lead the Green Wave to victory. The remaining players from last year’s team have a sour taste in their mouth from their loss in the conference championship game and Military Bowl. They are left with something to prove when they step onto the field for the first time in the 2024 season.
The Lions struggled last year, finishing just 3-8 and while they may prove to be a formidable opponent for the Wave, in the end, they won’t have enough talent to overcome the Wave.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 38, SE Louisiana 13
I suspect the Green Wave will lean on running back Makhi Hughes early as Tulane sorts through all three quarterbacks — and all three will play. Hughes could have a big game, as could his backups. The defense has some inexperience to work through, too, but enough veterans to lean on, like Jesus Machado and Tyler Grubbs, to keep a lid on the Lions.
Group of five vs. FCS contests like this can be dangerous (see Montana State’s win over New Mexico on Saturday). But Montana State was the nation’s No. 4 team in FCS and New Mexico was coming off a 4-8 season and has a new coach. So, flip that here and you get a sense of where this one will go.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Tulane 45, SE Louisiana 17
The Green Wave should be able to take care of business fairly easily on Thursday. The quarterback competition will be underway so the search for points should continue well into the evening. Sumrall will be looking to make a nice opening statement on the defensive side of the ball, but the Lions put up a lot of points last year and could steal a touchdown or two as well.