Referees Leave a Lot To Be Desired in Tulane Green Wave, Kansas State Wildcats Game
Week 2 was a huge matchup for the Tulane Green Wave, as they hosted the Kansas State Wildcats out of the Big 12 at Yulman Stadium.
Looking to cement their status as one of the best G5 teams in the nation, this was the Green Wave’s chance to do that. Ultimately, they fell just short of pulling off the upset.
Tulane led by 10 at halftime, but a scoreless third quarter led to the Wildcats climbing back into the game and tying it up. An early touchdown in the fourth quarter from Darian Mensah to tight end Alex Bauman gave them a seven-point lead once again.
Kansas State responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own to tie it up. They took the lead for good just over three minutes later.
At the Wildcats’ 25-yard line, a fumble occurred that was returned by the defense for a touchdown, giving the visitors a 34-27 lead, which would end up being the final score of the game.
The No. 17 ranked team got all they could handle in their visit to Yulman Stadium, but it wasn’t enough for Tulane to leave victorious. After the game, head coach Jon Sumrall did not hold back when expressing his frustrations with the job the referees did.
“I didn’t get very many good explanations in the second half with the officiating,” Sumrall said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “It left a lot to be desired. That’s probably about all I want to say. Big 12 crew, in case you were wondering.”
The biggest call of the game came with 17 seconds remaining. Mensah hit Yulkeith Brown for a touchdown, needing just the extra point to tie the game.
But, the play was nullified as Dontae Fleming drew a pass interference penalty for blocking in the end zone as Brown made the reception in the corner. Two plays later, the game was essentially over when Mensah threw an interception.
“There’s not much I can do,” Mensah said. “If they call it, they call it.”
Overall, the Green Wave were flagged nine times for 80 yards and the Wildcats were hit seven times for 55. As is customary in college football, the referee crew for an out-of-conference game is from the road team’s conference.
The loss drops Tulane’s record all-time at Yulman Stadium against power conferences to 0-5. They have another huge game next week as they will travel to Norman to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners.