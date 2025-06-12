School Record Falls as Tulane Track Star Silas Kiptanui Advances to NCAA Finals

𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 🤩



Silas Kiptanui advances to the NCAA Championship finals for the 3000m steeplechase after breaking his own school record - 8️⃣:2️⃣5️⃣.5️⃣1️⃣!#RollWave🌊 | #RunWave👟| #SetTheStandard📈 pic.twitter.com/qzVsCziwxp