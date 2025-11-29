Tulane Green Wave On SI

Second Half Surge Pushes Tulane Men's Basketball Past Nicholls, 82-72

The Green Wave go on a 21-1 run to shoot down the Colonels

Doug Joubert

Tulane Guard Asher Woods Pops a Two vs. Nicholls
Tulane Guard Asher Woods Pops a Two vs. Nicholls / Tulane Athletics
Tulane men's basketball (5-2) rode a 21-1 second-half scoring run to secure the 82-72 victory over Nicholls (0-6) Friday afternoon inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave shot 56.5 percent from the field and dominating the around the rim, scoring 22 points in the paint during the second half against the Colonels.
 
With the win, the Wave improved to 3-1 at home on the season. The Green Wave also moved to 22-1 all-time against Nicholls, including a perfect 20-0 record in Uptown. The victory pushed Tulane's record against Louisiana teams under Head Coach Ron Hunter to 16-4, with a 14-4 mark at home.

Tulane Quartet in Double-Digits

Seven players scored at least six points for Tulane, including four in double figures. Asher Woods led the team with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including two three-pointers. The senior guard also contributed five rebounds and a team-high three steals. Curtis Williams Jr. added 16 points, while Tyler Ringgold scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked two shots. Scotty Middleton rounded out the leaders with a season-high 11 points, including three three-pointers.
 
KJ Greene stepped up to orchestrate the offense, recording a career-high seven assists. As a team, the Wave totaled 20 assists, marking a season high through seven games.
 
Tulane started strong, racing to an 11-1 lead just over three minutes into the game. They extended their first-half lead to its largest margin 32-18 with 8:11 remaining. Nicholls mounted a brief rally to cut the deficit to five, but the Green Wave responded with a 5-0 run to take a 46-36 halftime lead.
 
In the second half, Nicholls made an early push, taking their first lead at 49-48 with 15:18 remaining. Over the next three minutes, the Colonels went on a 10-5 run to forge their largest advantage at 59-53 with 12:30 left.
 
A timeout by Tulane reset the team's focus, sparking a 17-0 run that put the Green Wave back in front, 70-59. The run eventually grew to 21-1, giving Tulane a 14-point lead with 4:27 remaining. The Wave held off Nicholls in the final minutes to secure the 82-72 victory.
 
Next, Tulane will host in-state opponent Grambling on Tuesday, December 2. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. in Uptown.

