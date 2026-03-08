Senior Day as the Tulane Men Entertain Memphis Today at 1PM

Tulane University men's basketball returns to Uptown for Senior Day in a rematch with the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, March 8. The Green Wave looks to sweep the season series over the Tigers for the first time since 2023 and close the regular season with an 18-13 record overall.

The game between the Wave and the Tigers is set to tipoff at 1 p.m. in Fogelman Arena and on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 106.7 The Ticket.

A Long-Standing Rivalry

This marks the 81st all-time meeting between Tulane and Memphis with the Green Wave trailing the series 15-65. The Wave defeated the Tigers in the first matchup this season 78-76 on a Rowan Brumbaugh layup with six seconds left in Memphis on February 1. Tulane holds an 11-23 record against Memphis at home after dropping the last meeting in Uptown 68-56 last season on January 30, 2025. The last time the Green Wave defeated the Tigers at home came in an 81-79 victory on January 21, 2024.

Senior Day in Fogelman

Tulane seniors will be recognized before the game. Included in that number, Asher Woods, Percy Daniels, Davion Bradford, and a posthumous recognition of Gregg Glenn III. Glenn died in a tragic swimming accident over the Summer.

After Winning Four Straight, Now on a Three-Game Skid

In its last time out, Tulane dropped its third consecutive game falling 89-60 on the road to Temple on March 5. The Green Wave duo of Brumbaugh and Scotty Middleton were the only players to score double figures for the Wave. Brumbaugh finished with 14 points to go with seven assists while Middleton added 12 points with three makes from beyond the arc.

Tigers on a Slide of their Own

Memphis enters the game on a seven-game losing streak after falling at home to South Florida 89-96 on Thursday, March 5, to drop to 12-18 overall and 7-10 in conference play. The Tigers have lost four consecutive games on the road and holds a 2-10 record overall in true road games this season including a 2-6 mark against league opponents. The last time the Tigers earned a win on the road was over UAB on February 5 by a score of 90-80.

The Tigers rank 15th nationally in bench scoring averaging 32.2 point per game off the bench and rate 22nd in the country holding opponents to 29.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Dug McDaniel makes the engine go for Memphis as he leads the team in scoring (13.8), assists (4.6), and steals (2.0).

Following the game against the Tigers, Tulane will head to Birmingham, Alabama, for the American Conference Championship. The Green Wave will open the tournament on Wednesday, March 11, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The Wave will find out their opponent after the slate of American games today.

