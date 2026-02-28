Senior Day for Tulane Women Today at 1PM in Fogelman

The Green Wave returns home tomorrow to Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse to host Wichita State at 1:00 p.m. The contest is senior day for Tulane and also the program’s Black History Month celebration game. The game will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM.

This will be the 18th all-time meeting between Tulane and Wichita State with the Wave holding a 10-7 lead in the series. Tulane has won each of the last four games against the Shockers, including a 70-60 triumph earlier this season on January 3 in Wichita. In New Orleans, the Wave holds a four-game win streak against the Shockers, who last won on Tulane’s court on February 16, 2020, by a score of 69-68.

Scouting Wichita State

The Shockers are 7-21 on the campaign with a 4-11 record in the American. Wichita State has won its last two contests, including a 60-54 triumph over UAB in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday. The Shockers claim a scoring offense of 60.7 with a shooting clip of 38.8 percent. The team averages 36.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, and 8.3 steals per game. Abby Cater leads the Shockers in scoring (12.2) and steals (2.3) while tying with Jaida McDonald for the rebounding lead as they each average 4.5. Taya Davis leads at the point with 3.6 assists per game.

Wave Hoping to Stay in American Tournament Contention

The Green Wave is 10-17 on the season with a 5-10 conference clip. Tulane dropped a road tilt on Tuesday at Tulsa, 65-46. The team returns home with a scoring offense of 65.6 and a shooting mark of 39.9 percent. With 39.3 rebounds per game, the Wave ranks fourth in the conference. The team is third with 14.4 assists per game and fourth with 3.8 blocks per game. Kanija Daniel leads the team in scoring at 11.1 points per game. Dyllan Hanna is the top rebounder, ranking 10th in the league with 7.2 per game. Kendall Sneed’s 4.0 assists per game top the squad and rank sixth in the American. Hanna and Daniel are the best blocking tandem in the league, ranking third (1.4) and fourth (1.1), respectively. Tulane is the only team in the conference to have two players in the top five for blocking. Daniel is also 20th in the conference in steals per game (1.4), making her the only player in the league to rank in the top five for blocking and top 20 for stealing.

Senior Day at Fogelman

With tomorrow’s contest serving as the program’s senior day, Tulane’s six senior student-athletes will be honored pregame. The senior honorees are Kayla Hampton, Dyllan Hanna, Amira Mabry, CC Mays, Jordyn Weaver, and Jaylee Womack.

Mabry boasts 1,045 career points, the 33rd member of Tulane’s 1,000 points club. Mabry is three points away from surpassing her head coach, Ashley Langford, for 29th on the program’s all-time scoring leaderboard. Mays currently has 980 points in her career, and she needs just 20 more to reach the 1,000 points threshold.

Next week is the final week of the regular season. Tulane will travel to Boca Raton, Florida, for a contest at Florida Atlantic on Tuesday, March 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Tulane then returns home to host South Florida in the regular-season finale at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Both games will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics