Sources Tell Us Tulane Has Come to Terms with LSU DC

According to sources, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and Tulane Athletics have come to an agreement to make him the next head coach of the Tulane Green Wave football program.

Though we can confirm that no contract has been signed as of Friday afternoon, Baker and Tulane have agreed to a multi-year deal worth $4-million dollars a year, along with facility upgrades, according to our sources within the Tulane Athletic department.

Baker Has a Green Wave History

The Houston native was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at linebacker for Tulane from 2000-04. In 42 career games, he racked up 145 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. In 2001 against LSU in Tiger Stadium, Baker recovered a fourth quarter fumble for the Green Wave. The following year he helped lead the Green Wave to a win in the 2002 Hawaii Bowl. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Tulane in 2008.

Knows How to Coach D

As its defensive coordinator, Baker transformed LSU defense in less than a year to one of the elite defenses in the SEC. LSU's defense showed strong performance this season, ranking around 15th-18th nationally in scoring defense (around 18.5 PPG) and in the top 30 for total defense, with specific stats like 15th in passing completion percentage allowed (58.1%) and around 30th in yards per play, indicating a solid, top-tier unit.

Tulane will not be making the announcement until after the American Conference championship game is complete.