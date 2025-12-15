Sumrall Family Make $100,000 Gift to Support Green Wave Talent Fund

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

Monday: Two Words for Those Who Think TU & JMU Should Not Be in the CFP

Tuesday: Tulane offense vs Ole Miss

Wednesday: Wave defensive angle against the Rebels

Thursday: Hear from Some Fans making their way to Oxford.

Tulane Athletics announced today that head football coach Jon Sumrall and his wife, Ginny, have made a generous $100,000 contribution to the Green Wave Talent Fund in support of the program's next head coach, Will Hall. This gift will directly strengthen Tulane's ability to recruit, retain, and develop championship-caliber student-athletes.



The Green Wave Talent Fund is a Tulane Athletics initiative to expand Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Tulane student-athletes and is a critical component in ensuring on-field success while empowering Green Wave coaches to recruit and compete at the highest level.



This season, Sumrall led the Green Wave to its second American Conference championship in four years and first College Football Playoff appearance.



"Tulane University and New Orleans are special to me and my family," said Sumrall. "Ginny and I are honored to support the Green Wave Talent Fund because we believe in the vision of Tulane Athletics and want to contribute to the continued success of its student-athletes. The future is incredibly bright, and we are excited for Will Hall and his family to be part of it."



"Coach Hall possesses a keen understanding of Tulane University and its football program, along with a passion that greatly benefits the Green Wave. As a leader, he cares deeply about helping others reach their full potential and is dedicated to equipping them to achieve that goal in every way possible. He has our family's full support, and we wish him nothing but success as he leads Tulane Football!"



This is not the first time the Sumrall family has invested in Tulane's future. In 2024, they joined the Olive & Blue Society through a recurring philanthropic commitment to Tulane Athletics.



"We are grateful to Jon and Ginny for this incredible gift," said David Harris, the Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair. "Their leadership and generosity will have a direct and lasting impact on our student-athletes as we continue to grow and elevate Tulane Athletics."



The Sumralls would like to encourage Green Wave fans to join their family and make a gift to Tulane Athletics. Gifts to the Green Wave Talent Fund directly support NIL/pool payment initiatives for Tulane Football, Men's and Women's Basketball, and Baseball.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics