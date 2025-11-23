Takeaways from Tulane's 37-13 Win over Temple
In a contest that had all the markings of a trap game, the Tulane football team asserted itself in Philadelphia at "Yulman in Philly," as coach Jon Sumrall called it, shooting down the Temple Owls, 37-13. Here are the key takeaways from that victory.
All Goals Are on the Table
This victory cemented Tulane in the driver's seat, not only for being in the American Conference championship game, but hosting it. We explain it in this article. If the Green Wave beat Charlotte, Yulman Stadium will be hosting the American trophy game on Friday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m., but that's not all.
The Wave is in control of whether or not they are in the College Football Playoffs. We fully expect Tulane to bump up in the College Football Playoff standings when they are released Tuesday night.
Charlotte is Not a Group of Happy Campers
We know, this has nothing to do with the Temple game, but, in many ways, it does. Before Tulane starts thinking about a Conference trophy, they must first put together a win against the 1-10 Charlotte 49ers. Hold on, this is a very ticked off team. Just read what was said by their head coach, Tim Albin, said after 4th ranked Georgia kicked the 49ers butt.
This is Not Last Year's Tulane Team
Last year, Tulane and its coaching staff got distracted by everything going on: rankings, CFP, coaching carousels, etc. Not this time. Sumrall has this team believing, not just in the system but itself. Leaders like Sam Howard and Jake Retzlaff are not letting this team look anywhere but ahead one week. It's working, and those who didn't believe before now have some crow to eat.
Finally: A Tulane Running Game
It took ten games, but the Green Wave have found their feature running back in Jamauri McClure, who rushed 17-times for 122-yards, his longest a slashing, bulldozer of a 25-yard run. This kid has strength and speed. Before you ask where he's been hiding, Sumrall is quick to point out the redshirt freshman has a grand total of four years of football under his belt, including his time at Tulane. The Wave coach thinks McClure is only scratching the surface in what he can do as a runner. If you're the team Tulane is playing that week, that's scary.
Still Not Pretty Enough
Maybe they're just saying the right things at the right time, but coaches and players alike keep saying this team hasn't put together a "pretty" game. Holding Temple to twenty rushing yards and a total of 167 looks good on paper. Gaining 175-yards on the ground also looks good in the stat chart, but not to these people. Coaches and players alike believe they can play much better, both on offense and defense.
Tulane entertains Charlotte Saturday evening at 6:30 in Yulman Stadium. It's Senior Day.