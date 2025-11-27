Thanksgiving for the Wave Means Family, and Prep Work
Athletic programs and their auxiliaries don't get much of a Thanksgiving break. While the rest of the Tulane student body and faculty find their way to family and friends this week, those preparing for games this weekend are in Uptown.
The Tulane University Marching Band returns from break early to complete preparations for their annual Band Day for local middle school and high school bands.
"We all return on Friday to rehearse and prepare for our halftime performance on Saturday," TUMB director Barry Spanier told us this week. "It is also our annual Band Day, so lots of middle & high school band kids will be rehearsing (on Friday) and performing with us at halftime (on Saturday). We usually get about 300 kids each year for this event, but due to the game landing on the big holiday weekend, we expect about 150 this time. Our halftime show will be directed toward the press box, west side of the stadium."
Spanier promoted the show for this week, featuring the music from an album released in 1976.
"The halftime show this week is side A of Boston’s debut album: More Than a Feeling, Peace of Mind, and Foreplay/Long Time!"
Spanier is slated to retire at the end of this semester after starting the Tulane University Marching Band back from scratch 21-years ago.
The Tulane football team will hold practice late morning on Thanksgiving day to get ready for Saturday's regular season final game against Charlotte.
"Thanksgiving week is one of my favorite weeks of the year," Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall told the media Tuesday. "We spend more time around each other. We'll have a Thursday lunch with families (of the players and coaches) that are in town, which is a lot of fun, getting to see our players' families."
Tulane offensive lineman Shadre Hurst was on hand this week. Hurst, who was called out as "Chef Shadre Hurst" at Tuesday's gathering of the media, was asked what his favorite Thanksgiving dish is.
"Oooo, you got me there," Hurst said almost rubbing his chin. "I could do some ham, uh huh, some honey-glazed ham. That sounds good. And you've got to have some dressing."
We asked Sumrall to talk more about what his players will be doing for Thanksgiving.
"My wife's right out there. She's brought turkeys and cheesecakes," Sumrall motioned out the door where we are speaking. "The guys already went out and got groceries on Monday. They're going to deliver those groceries (Wednesday afternoon) to some local families in need. We've been doing that since I became a head coach. It helps the guys (realize), we've got life pretty damn good.
"We're not worried about if we're going to eat a meal today," Sumrall said emotionally, then apologizing. "Sorry, I'm just thinking about those people that don't have (anything)."
Tulane men's basketball plays on Friday afternoon at Fogelman Arena against cross-state foe Nicholls State. Coach Ron Hunter told us this week this is the first time his team has stayed in New Orleans through the Thanksgiving break. We asked what plans were on the agenda for his team on Thanksgiving day itself.
"We have a dinner (on Thanksgiving day) that I'm cooking," Hunter said. We asked what he's preparing for them. "I'm not telling. It's a secret. I told them this morning that I have a special recipe for them. Guys this morning tried to get out of it, and I told them if you're not coming to my meal, then you don't play on Friday."
In the middle of his laughter, Hunter said, "They're going to be happy with whatever they get."
"All the players, all the families, coaches wives and kids, we're all going to eat together," Hunter wound up.
It's a Tulane Thanksgiving.
Please forgive us for having this one story for you today. We at ON SI Tulane are taking some time to be with family. We at ON SI Tulane wish you and yours the happiest of Thanksgivings.