The American Truly is a Football Conference
In this story:
Here's the weekly release from the American Conference.
Here Comes the Wave
Tulane was selected as the fourth-highest ranked conference champion and will be seeded No. 11 in this year’s College Football Playoff and will travel to face No. 6 Ole Miss on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max.
The Green Wave become the second squad from the American to compete in the College Football Playoff, joining Cincinnati, which played in the semifinals following the 2021 regular season.
Bowling Partner
American squads are playing in a conference-record nine postseason games, including Army, East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, South Florida, UTSA and Tulane.
Crown the Wave
Tulane captured the 2025 American Football Championship presented by LLH Healthcare with a 34-21 victory over North Texas on December 5.
The Green Wave became the first program to play in the American Championship game four consecutive years.
Tulane became the third multiple-time winner of the Championship game and the first to win multiple championship games non-consecutively (UCF won in 2017 and 2018, Cincinnati won in 2020 and 2021).
Tulane’s Yulman Stadium became the first venue to host the Championship game three times (2022 and 2023).
Tchienchou’s Time
Tulane safety Jack Tchienchou was named the 2025 Mike Aresco Most Outstanding Player of the American Football Championship presented by LLH Healthcare after becoming the first Tulane player with a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception in the same game since Trent Mackey in 2010. He also led the Green Wave with nine tackles.
Us Vs. Them
The American ranks fourth among NCAA FBS conferences in nonconference winning percentage through week 15.
2025 Nonconference Winning Percentage
SEC 56-8 .875
Big Ten 44-10 .815
Big 12 38-10 .792
American 34-20 .630
ACC 42-26 .618
Mountain West 26-22 .542
Sun Belt 27-29 .482
Conference USA 19-29 .396
Pac-12 7-15 .318
MAC 16-36 .308
Rushing Attack
Navy leads FBS with 298.4 rushing yards per contest, while Army is fifth with 256.9 yards per game.
Disciplined
Army leads FBS with only 265 penalty yards this season.
Mestemaker Wins Burlsworth Award
North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker was named the winner of the 2025 Burlsworth Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
Mestemaker leads FBS this season with 4,129 passing yards, fourth on the American’s single-season list, is second in the nation with 31 passing touchdowns, third in passing efficiency (174.8) and 10th with a 70.2 completion percentage.
Pouring in the Points
The American has the top two scoring offenses in the country, led by North Texas (44.8 points per game) with South Florida (43.0) right behind.
Portions Courtesy American Conference
