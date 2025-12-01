The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly from Tulane-Charlotte
On Saturday, Tulane's football team handled business against a then 1-and-10 team, as the Green Wave shut down Charlotte 27-0. Here's what we saw.
The Good
Negative three yards rushing. Yeah, you read right. Charlotte was held to a -3-yards on the ground for the game in the 21-times they tried running it. In fact, the 49ers only managed 140-yards total offense and only threatened to score once, when a 25-yard field goal attempt went awry. Add to that 9-tackles for loss and three sacks, and it's easy to say the Tulane defense played its best game of the year from start to finish. Sure, it was against a team that managed only one win in 12-games, but the Tulane D could have easily mailed this one in. They didn't.
If a field goal kicker can be called a stud (and who says they can't be?), then Patrick Durkin is one. The redshirt freshman attempts the longest field goal of his young career at Tulane in the 3rd quarter from 55-yards. It comes up just short of the crossbar. Coach Jon Sumrall said after the game he just mishit it. So what does Durkin do next? Knocks home a 36-yarder and matches his career longest from 52-yards in the 4th quarter. Sumrall bragged in the post game media conference about Durkin's bounce back from the miss, saying how proud he was of the youngster's efforts.
The offense......sort of. Tulane piled up the yards for sure: 463-yards total, 151 of them on the ground. They moved up and down the field at will, scoring three touchdowns in the first half. Jamauri McClure averaged 6.3-yards a pop every time he touched the ball, and Javin Gordon was moving piles of players, gaining 44-yards on his nine carries. But.......
The Bad
Four fumbles including one that was lost to the 49ers...Not one, but two interceptions...Way too many miscommunications between quarterback and receivers...Even more "throwing off the back foot" by the TU quarterback... This offense regressed to mid-season form instead of taking a step forward.
Tulane's offensive line has only given up ten sacks this season. It is a stat that is worth noting, however, much of that stat has to do with the mobility of its quarterback, Jake Retzlaff. The senior redshirt finds ways of getting out of fixes, looking almost Houdini-like in escaping pressure. Though only ten sacks have been registered against this TU offensive front, there is no doubt that Retzlaff is under pressure, especially in the second half of the last few games.
The Ugly
We're sure you know what ugly we're going to talk about: Jon Sumrall decides to leave Tulane Less than two years after being named the head coach Uptown, Sumrall leaves for Florida to try to revive the Gator's SEC program. We cannot fault any person for seeking a better life, although we would question whether or not things are better in Gainesville. What we can fault is the timing of the decision. The two head coaches in the American Conference championship game are vacating their positions as soon as their team loses. Tulane athletic director David Harris paints this picture as one that is common across the collegiate landscape today, using Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU as an example. Maybe this is a sign of the times, coaches and players leaving willy-nilly to be where ever they want to be. If so, don't be surprised when fans of a program start to do the same.