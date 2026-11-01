The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Tulane's OT Win over Charlotte

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The Tulane football team escaped North Carolina with a 38-31 overtime victory over Charlotte on Friday night. Here is what we saw that was Good, the Bad, & Ugly.

The Good

Kicking Game

Despite a rare miss by kicker Cooper Helmke, this phase of the Tulane game has not missed a beat after last year's stars departed. People like pointing to great punts or kicks or super returns, all of which have been superb.

But what has set the Green Wave apart this season has been its overall special teams performance. The coverage has been stellar this season. Just one small example was when Charlotte had the ball at the Tulane 42 with less than two-minutes remaining, up by a touchdown, and needing to run out the clock to preserve their victory. Instead of punting, 49er coach Tim Albin went for the fake, and senior wide receiver Garrett Mmahat made what would end up be a game-saving tackle.

And Tulane ends up scoring a TD with 10 seconds left to *likely* force OT lol https://t.co/8AN8dwvFV3 pic.twitter.com/AqNgMlSeuR — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) October 31, 2026

Earlier in the game, returner TJ Smith had the ball stripped away from him during a kickoff return, a rare mistake leading to a Charlotte touchdown drive. Smith was determined to make amends the next time he touched the ball, and 95-yards later he did.

TJ Smith starts the Halloweekend with a 95-yard kick return TD for @GreenWaveFB!



📺 ESPN2 x @American_Conf pic.twitter.com/grSjjj1zyW — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) October 31, 2026

Tulane coach Will Hall has said from the first that he uses starters on special teams, because it is so important. The outstanding coverage this season, and these plays in particular, prove his reasoning sound.

Trace Johnson

Tulane QB Trace Johnson tosses completion | Corey Hughes

Freshman quarterback Trace Johnson continues to show poise and spot-on decision-making skills. For the game, Johnson completed 28 of his 36-passes for 284-yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

NFL analysts used to love to point out how many different receivers Hall of Famer Drew Brees would throw to during a ball game, saying Brees' skills were a step above almost any other quarterback who has played the game.

Now, we are not saying this 18-year old freshman from Florida is the next coming of Brees, but he did distribute the ball to 11-different receivers in those 28-completions.

Offensive Line

Tulane RB Johnnie Daniels TD vs South Alabama | Corey Hughes

The Tulane offensive line has had its shining moments: a pair of 200-yard rushing games by Jaylin Lucas and Mo Turner to name a couple. Despite those two examples, its run blocking has not been something to write home about. The pass blocking is as solid as you can ask for, especially since the freshman has taken over the reins at quarterback.

In this game on Friday night, the Tulane front five did both pass and run blocking well. Running back Johnnie Daniels missed the century mark by one measly yard, while the deep running back room accounted for a collective 183-yards rushing. And their quarterback? Zero sacks of the young guy and nada quarterback hurries. This group had its top-to-bottom best game of the year in Charlotte.

Play Calling

Tulane coach Will Hall vs South Alabama | Corey Hughes

We are not coaches, nor do we pretend to be, but there is no doubt the offensive play calling by the Tulane powers-that-be has been vanilla at best. There is also no doubt that things were simplified for an 18-year old quarterback. Until this week.

In our keys to victory story on Friday morning , we asked the Green Wave to throw the ball, and throw it often. We can guarantee that story had zero influence on the Tulane coaches. However, it played out nonetheless in Charlotte. Tulane first scoring drive of 15-plays had 8-pass attempts and 7-rushes, with the pass setting up the run. Tulane's next TD drive, in the third quarter was only seven plays, but three were passes including a 37-yard bullet to Lucas on a deep post. Of Tulane's 70-offensive plays, 36 of them were via the air waves.

Coaches will say you take what the defense gives you. We believe the play calling took a giant step forward with the paradigm shifting advance of their young quarterback, their trust in what he can do, and the way the moving parts are all connecting.

The Bad

Another 100-yard Rusher

Charlotte 49ers running back Henry Rutledge - Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the sixth time this season, the Tulane defense has given up over 100-yards to an opposing running back. Two of those rushers cleared the 200-yard mark. Sure, the miss all-star linebacker Chris Rodgers, but this is an obvious hole that needs plugging and soon.

This Tulane defense did rally, giving up only 34-yards rushing in the game-determining 4th quarter, and their pressure on the Charlotte quarterback made a difference with three sacks and three quarterback hurries. But this defense has yet to provide a whistle-to-whistle defensive effort that plugs holes, knocks down passes, and rushes the quarterback for an entire game.

The Ugly

Social Media

For some unfathomable reason, people take to the Internets and believe their second amendment right gives them carte blanche to say absolutely anything and everything they want. Without this turning into a constitutional law discussion, the truth is that you cannot say whatever you want.

It is embarrassing how far some people go on social media to get their agenda in the forefront of other's eyes. And some of those words are truly reprehensible. A good give-and-take is one thing, but to revert to things being said by some people is something different.

Perspective is something all sides can have. We hope people will put themselves in other's shoes; we hope better judgment will prevail. However, we have seen Internet denizens talk about other people's livelihoods (and worse) with families, children, and loved ones able to view these virulent diatribes.

We know this has become a standard for some. We believe these individuals should be called out and rebuked. Not because they say something that's derogatory towards Tulane itself, but because of the nastiness which has prevailed for some.

Debate is good. Detestable behavior is not.