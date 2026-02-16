The Green Wave Report, February 16, 2026

Premiere of "The Green Wave Report"

Today, Monday, February 16, 2026, we begin what we hope will give the Tulane fan a wrap-up of the stories we covered during the week, analysis of how things went, and a look ahead at what we'll be covering.

The Green Wave Report is a weekly wrap up of Tulane Athletics from ON SI Tulane. In this week's report, Tulane baseball opens the season in Los Angeles, TU basketball splits a pair, track & field continues its stellar year, and what's coming up Mardi Gras week, 2026.

If you'd like to see The Green Wave Report on our YouTube Channel, you may go directly there and watch it at this link HERE.