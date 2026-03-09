The Green Wave Report: March 9, 2026

Today, Edition 4, 2026 of the Green Wave Report, what we hope will give the Tulane fan a wrap-up of the stories we covered during the week, analysis of how things went, and a look ahead at what we'll be covering.

The Green Wave Report is a weekly wrap up of Tulane Athletics from ON SI Tulane. In this week's report, Tulane football opens Spring Practice, baseball splits with 17th ranked TCU, and Green Wave basketball has a tough weekend as both the men and women prepare for the American Conference tournament..

Today, the opening day of Hall Ball or Spring Football in the Will Hall era. We’ll have some exclusive video and photos from today’s first session, interviews with Hall and some players, a wrap-up of basketball and baseball from the weekend, and more on this special Spring Football edition of the Green Wave Report.

Slugger Birds Split with the Horned Frogs

Tulane baseball was in Fort Worth to challenge 17th ranked TCU this past weekend. The Green Wave was clubbed 10-2 Friday night. Rain Saturday forced a double-header on Sunday. Game 1 went the way of the Wave, 8-4, but Tulane fell in game two, 4-3. Tomorrow, the Greenies are in Biloxi for a neutral site game against another ranked team, #3 Mississippi State. First pitch at 6:05 at Kessler Federal Park on the Gulf Coast.

On SI Analysis

For the third weekend in a row, starting pitcher Beau Sampson had trouble. The junior lefty lasted only an inning this time, giving up four hits, three runs all earned, striking out one and walking one. He was replaced in the 2nd inning by Blaise Wilcenski. This season is just under way. Tulane is 9-7 on the year. But there is a problem with the Wave’s Saturday starter. We’ll have to see what Jay Uhlman does to remedy the situation.

Basketball Has a Tough Go

A couple of heart-breaking losses for Tulane basketball over the weekend. The women showed some guts Saturday leading one of the top teams in the American, South Florida, before falling 58-49. The Green Wave, the 10th overall seed, will be tackling 7th seeded Temple in the first round of the American Conference tournament Tuesday afternoon at 2 in Birmingham. We’ll have interviews with coach Ashley Langford and senior Amira Mabry tomorrow in our lead up to the game.

On SI Analysis

The Green Wave have gotten their turnovers a little under control, as we asked. Now, they take on Temple, who the Wave split with during the regular season. Langford’s players have shown resiliency and resolve, but just can’t seem to get to the point of making the plays when they matter. The Tulane coach is hoping they can make some noise in the tournament. It starts Tuesday afternoon.

For the men, Ron Hunter’s troops pushed Memphis to overtime before falling 96-95. An emotional coach and team were a part of Senior Day at Fogelman. Tears were shed, and this loss meant more to the team than some might have thought. That might be good, as the Green Wave will play Memphis for a third time, this time in round one of the American tourney, Wednesday night at 6PM. The two teams have split, winning on the opposition’s court.

On SI Analysis

Can this Tulane team make a bounce back in round one of the American Conference tournament? Good question. At the end of his press conference after the loss to Memphis, an emotional Ron Hunter removed his GG pin, dedicated to the late Gregg Glenn III and said that game was closure. That he is moving on to the next chapter of Tulane basketball. This team, when its guards are good, can play a game or two in the tourney.

If you'd like to see The Green Wave Report on our YouTube Channel, you may go directly there and watch it at this link HERE.