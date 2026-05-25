The New Faces of 2026 Tulane Football

While we gear up for our position previews this summer, we want to take a look at some of the new faces that have donned the Wave uniform.

Adding to the Front Seven on Defense

There are six additions spanning the defensive line and linebackers with an even split of three transfers and three incoming freshman. The defensive line consists of two transfers and one freshman while the linebackers hold the opposite, two freshmen and one transfer.

A notable mention includes Reshad Sterling, a sophomore transfer from the University of Houston. Sterling is also a Louisiana native, graduating from Lutcher High School and bringing some familiarity to the TU roster. He redshirted his freshman year, and is hoping to see plenty of the field for the Green Wave.

Another noteworthy inclusion is the linebacker from South Alabama, Dalton Hughes. Hughes is a fifth year senior from Tupelo, Mississippi, and he has spent all four years of his collegiate career with the Jaguars. His best season being his most recent, Hughes tallied 40 total tackles and half a sack last year.

An Entire Offensive Line

While adding to the front seven on the defensive side of the ball, the Wave also managed to beef up their protection as well. TU added five total prospects to the offensive line, which is enough to build a brand new offensive line itself. Of the total, three are transfers and two are incoming freshman.

Of the two freshman, one is a three-star recruit while the other is Tulane's only four-star recruit so far this recruiting season. Tylan George is a four-star from West Monroe and is ranked as the 11th best interior lineman in the country and the 8th best in Louisiana. George was also an All-State First Team selection in 5A during 2024.

TU also managed to snag Ryan Mickow of Boston College and Gavin Marks from Mercer. Mickow is a massive 6'7 and 317 pounds and can add depth to the tackle position. Marks is a shorter 6'3, 305 pounds, and he ranks as the 95th best interior lineman transfer on 24/7Sports.

Getting Some Weapons

We've talked about the tackle box additions the Wave has added, but what about the offensive weapons? Tulane has brought in plenty of weapons through the transfer portal season with additions of Destyn Hill (LSU), Jaylin Lucas (Florida State), and Johnnie Daniels (Mississippi State).

The running backs from the south add speed and versatility to, not just the running back room, but to special teams as well, as Lucas had returns totaling 1,420-yards and took three to the house on kickoffs throughout his college career.

MSU transfer Daniels, is a fifth year senior who aims to earn some time on the field this year after redshirting last year. Daniels had an amazing high school career, graduating as the #1 running back in the country, the 38th ranked football player nationally, and #14 in Mississippi

Hill came out of high school as the 19th ranked player nationally and the 5th ranked in Louisiana. Hill won a state championship with Edna Karr in 2019 while hauling in 54 passes for 1,047-yards and 14 touchdowns. Hill would spend his first two years at Florida State, where he'd appear in 10 games his first year then miss his second year due to injury. After his injury, Hill transferred to LSU for the 2025 season before transferring to in-state rival Tulane in 2026.

Hill and Lucas both stood out in spring training this year, with Hill scoring the winning TD during the Spring Showcase this past April. These new faces will strengthen this Wave roster, despite some staff exits this past year, so let’s see how the Wave utilizes these new tools.