The Waaay Too Early 2026 Tulane Football Results

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There have all sorts of predictions already for the 2026 Green Wave football season. Athlon says 8-4. And to prove almost anyone can throw out a prediction nowadays, some nondescript Facebook guy, Garage Gameday Sports says anywhere from 6-6 to 9-3. We even got AI involved as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini all gave Tulane the same record: 9-3.

Three AIs Predict 2026 Tulane Football | On SI Tulane - Doug Joubert

2026 Strengths and Challenges

This is a synopsis of our video we recorded. If you'd like to see the 24-minute discussion, you can go to this link on our YouTube channel.

On SI Tulane publisher Doug Joubert and reporter Colin Cummings take a stab at their predictions for 2026 Hall Ball. We begin with the biggest challenges and strengths for the upcoming season.

Biggest Challenge for Tulane

Joubert: offensive line and its maturation

Cummings: quarterback play, deciding who starts and plays



Biggest Strength for the Wave

Joubert: defense as a whole

Cummings: returning/transfer secondary (Jack Tchienchou, Macho Stevenson [Texas Tech], and E’zaiah Shine)

Game-by-Game Prognostications

Game 1, September 5 at Duke: Last year, 9-5, ACC champion, lost Darian Mensah and star wideout Cooper Barkate to Miami, solid defensive backfield, prediction for this season: 6-6 to 7-5



Joubert: Most are predicting a loss in North Carolina because of too many variables for Tulane (new coach, QB). I may change my mind after Fall Practice, but I see a Tulane win in a defensive show for both teams.



Cummings: Duke was an inconsistent team last year. That combined with notable outgoing transfers like Darian Mensah and Terry Moore (Moore was lost to Ohio State). With these factors in mind I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tulane’s defense coming out with a fire lit under them. I’m rolling with the Wave.

Predicted Record Through One Game - Joubert: 1-0 Cummings: 1-0

Game 2, September 12 vs. South Alabama: The Jaguars went 4-8 in 2025, and are not expected to improve much as most are looking for a 5-7 record in 2026. Side Note: EA Sports lists USA QB Bishop Davenport as one of their top-25 quarterbacks in their Group of 6 QBs



Joubert: First home game, offense starting to click, I’m thinking two or three touchdown Tulane win



Cummings: This is the offense’s chance to really get rolling. It’s very important to get off to a great start early in the season, and this is the game to do it. USA was ranked 134th in Red Zone defense with a 95% scoring % and 106th in points per game. However, I think they’ll fail to jive and struggle offensively, winning a frustrating, low-scoring game in the end.

Predicted Record Through Two Contests- Joubert: 2-0 Cummings: 2-0

Game 3, September 19 at Kansas State: A roller coaster of a year in 2025 for the Wildcats, going 6-6. There's a new head coach, former OC Collin Klein, and a returning star QB Avery Johnson. Much is expected out of the Wildcats in 2026.



Joubert: How fair is it that K-State gets a new head coach and is predicted to win around nine games? Might be right about this one, though, as Manhattan is a rough place to play. Wildcats by seven



Cummings: Kansas State being predicted to win nine games is a bit of a stretch, even with the game being at K-State. I can’t help but believe the Wave can get off to their second straight 3-0 start.

Predicted Record Through Three - Joubert: 2-1 Cummings: 3-0

Game 4, September 26 vs. Southern Miss: After a 7-6 season at USM last year, Charlie Huff left to coach Memphis. New head coach Blake Anderson was the OC in 2025 in his second visit with USM. Big turnover on the roster, as only one starter is returning. Most predictions are for six or less wins.



Joubert: Too much turnaround for Southern Miss, even though they seem to play TU well almost every time. Tulane by 10.



Cummings: A clean slate after a 7-6 season is an equation for a disaster for the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss shouldn’t stand a chance and Tulane will win.

Predicted Record - Joubert: 3-1 Cummings: 4-0

Game 5, October 10 at Army: After an open week, Tulane heads to West Point. In 2025, the Black Knights started 1-3, its only victory, an upset of K-State. They then finished the season strong, crushing UConn in the Fenway Bowl. Most think another 6-or-7 win season is in the offing. Side Note: Army doesn’t have back-to-back home games this season.



Joubert: Having an open date before Army is good. It gives TU’s defense a chance to prepare for the “ram it down the throat” style of offense the Black Knights run. Still, this will be close. Tulane by 3.



Cummings: I agree this will be close, Tulane would be playing with a chip on their shoulder bearing in mind the AAC Championship loss in 2024, where they were thrashed 35-14. However, I think this is where Tulane hits its first speed bump. Army’s defense is more than solid, and I feel the Wave’s defense can only hold for so long. Tulane loses a tough one.

Predicted Record - Joubert: 4-1 Cummings: 4-1

Game 6, Friday, October 16 vs. Memphis: The aforementioned Huff steps in at Memphis with 21 of last year’s 22 starters gone from the Tigers. Memphis finished weak in 2025, including their loss to Tulane. Huff is familiar with TU after his years at Southern Miss. Most are expecting a traditional year with 6-or-less wins.



Joubert: Huff will make Memphis better with his wide-open offense. Just not yet. Tulane by 10



Cummings: Tulane will bounce back this week. A statement win vs an inexperienced Memphis team spells a loss for the Tigers in New Orleans.

Predicted Record - Joubert: 5-1 Cummings: 5-1

Game 7, October 24 vs. UTSA: Last year’s lone American Conference loss for the Wave was in the Alamodome. The Roadrunners finished the season strong at 7-6 and are expected to challenge for the league championship with nine of their games in the state of Texas. They don’t leave the Lone Star state until this game in late October.



Joubert: Glad this game is in New Orleans, because it would be a loss in San Antonio. Might be the toughest game of the year for the Wave. I’m on the fence on this one, but say Tulane by two.



Cummings: That loss is fresh on everyone’s mind in NOLA. Such a devastating blow to what was a full head of steam last year. This team is going to smell blood in the water and hunt heads. Tulane by 15.

Predicted Record - Joubert: 6-1 Cummings: 6-1

Game 8, Friday, October 30 at Charlotte: The worst in the American, the 49ers had one victory under new head coach Tim Albin in 2025. Even with 20 transfer portal additions, not much is expected this season.



Joubert: Watch out for a possible letdown, otherwise, this should be a rout. Tulane by three touchdowns.



Cummings: Tulane shouldn’t have any troubles whatsoever with the worst in the American. Nobody is notable in their transfers, Tulane by 15 at least.

Predicted Record - Joubert: 7-1 Cummings: 7-1

Game 9, November 7 (Homecoming) vs. Tulsa: New head coach Tre Lamb got four wins out of the Golden Hurricanes’ roster last year. Most of the roster is back for 2026, so a modest improvement to 6-or-7 victories is expected this season.



Joubert: Back home and the Wave stay unbeaten in Yulman with a ten-point victory over Tulsa



Cummings: Getting through this one quickly as well, Tulsa was next to Charlotte with one more win last year, and they won’t be getting much more, if any. Tulane stays unbeaten at home.

Predicted Record - Joubert: 8-1 Cummings: 8-1

Game 10, November 14 at Rice: Another first year coach led his team to five victories, then a bowl annihilation at the hands of Texas State. Scott Abell’s team is in its second year of running the option and a transfer QB from UCF is on-board to lead it, Jacurri Brown.



Joubert: Rice has a hard time defending the pass. By this time Tulane will have that well established. Wave by 10.



Cummings: Tulsa on homecoming night at Yulman might as well spell W-I-N for the Wave. I’m not sure if the pass game will be as effective as we hoped, but it shouldn’t matter against last season's 60th ranked defense against the pass.

Predicted Record - Joubert: 9-1 Cummings: 9-1

Game 11, November 21 vs. North Texas: Gone is the offensive blitz of coach Eric Morris who left for Okie State with his record-setting quarterback Drew Mestemaker. Former Troy coach Neil Brown steps in to retool and rebuild the roster with expectations of 7-or-8 wins instead of last season's dozen.



Joubert: At Yulman? Another Wave win no matter who is running the team or coaching at UNT. Tulane by 12



Cummings: With Eric Morris and Drew Mestemaker (the American MVP last year) gone, the entire engine of the offense is missing. What was a team that ranked in the top 3 of four different offensive statistics, now has a promising hire in Neil Brown (asst. at Texas in 2025), but still left with more questions than answers. Tulane comes out handily.

Predicted Record - Joubert: 10-1 Cummings: 10-1

Week 12, Friday or Saturday, November 27 or 28 at South Florida: Though the Bulls lost in the Cure Bowl after the season, USF was a solid team. Auburn steals last season's USF head man Alex Golish as their new coach. Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline takes the reins in Tampa. The Bulls are expected to contend for the championship.



Joubert: Again, new coach, lots of praise, unlike Tulane (I see a trend here...), on the road in Tampa against what is expected to be a solid South Florida team. If the Wave is on an eight game winning streak, the way I predict, the biggest game of the year is this one, with hosting the American Conference championship game again on the line, I’m thinking upset. Tulane by 2



Cummings: A lot of praise out of the USF hire. Hardline was an offensive coordinator for one of the most successful programs in the country at Ohio State. A hire like that with competing recruiting and transfers will give a really tough time for the Wave. Unfortunately, I think the Wave will rely too much on the run, losing a tough one on the last game of the season.

Final Predicted Record - Joubert: 11-1 Cummings: 10-2

The video of this discussion can be found here on our YouTube channel.

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