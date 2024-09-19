Three Defensive Players to Watch as Tulane Green Wave Faces Louisiana
The Tulane Green Wave are hoping their defense can help them put an end to a two-game skid as they prepare for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.
The Green Wave (1-2) are likely grading their defensive performance on a curve, considering its last two opponents were Kansas State and Oklahoma. Still, the unit performed well though to keep the team in both games in the fourth quarter, including a nearly game-changing interception return for a score against OU that cut that lead to five points.
Louisiana (2-0) has produced two victories and allowed just 20 points. But, one win was over FCS Grambling State and the other was over Kennesaw State, which just two years ago was in FCS. So, this game will represent a real test for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who so far have managed just one interception.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering Saturday’s game.
Tulane
S Bailey Despaine
Experience matters when you’re transitioning to a new head coach and Despaine has been a rock for the Green Wave early this season.
In three games he’s the only player on the team with at least 20 tackles (10 solo, two assists). The safety is everywhere through three games, and one has to believe that the truly game-changing plays he’s capable of authoring are coming.
LB Tyler Grubbs
Grubbs made the American Athletic Conference honor roll for his performance against the Oklahoma Sooners last week, as he had six tackles, a sack and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown. All the former All-Conference USA and All-Louisiana linebacker continues to produce is big play after big play in his second year with Tulane. An all-AAC selection by season’s end certainly appears to be in the cards.
DL Patrick Jenkins
He’s had to work hard to get his numbers through three games. But he finally got that elusive first sack of 2024 last weekend against Oklahoma. Through three games he’s produced eight tackles.
The Green Wave’s top NFL prospect for this cycle should find the going a bit easier now that Tulane has its two power conference games out of the way.
Louisiana
LB K.C. Ossai
The Green Wave should know where Ossai is at all times. He was the Ragin’ Cajuns’ top defender a year ago and he’s already shaping up to be that player once again this season. It isn’t just the 19 total tackles through two games — it’s the fact that he has nine more tackles than the second-most productive defender on the team. He knows where the football is at all times.
DL Jordan Lawson
Louisiana hasn’t been able to produce as much of a pass rush as it would like this season. But if it comes on Saturday, Lawson will probably be leading the charge. In his redshirt sophomore campaign in 2023 he had 43 tackles (24 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, along with four quarterback pressures. Lawson has one sack in two games.
DB Tyrone Lewis Jr.
Like Ossai and Lawson, Lewis was selected to the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team by the league’s coaches. He has 10 tackles in two games this season. The sixth-year collegiate — who spent his first two seasons at Kansas State — had a terrific 2023, as he finished with 74 tackles, half a sack, three interceptions and three pass breakups.