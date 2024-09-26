Three Defensive Stars to Watch as Tulane Green Wave Face USF Bulls
The defenses for the Tulane Green Wave and the USF Bulls will get their first test in American Athletic Conference action on Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
Entering the contest Tulane (2-2) is allowing 25.5 points per game, a total of 101 points this season. Interestingly, the defense has allowed rushing and passing yardage almost equally. The defense is giving up 168.5 yards on the ground while allowing 171.3 yards through the air.
Does that mean that Tulane has a balanced unit going into conference play? The Green Wave will find out more on Saturday.
The Bulls (2-2) have given up slightly more points per game than the Green Wave, giving up nearly 30 points per contest. They’ve done a better job of stopping the run, allowing just 130 yards per game.
But, USF looks vulnerable through the air, as the unit has given up 280.5 yards per game along with seven touchdowns.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering Saturday’s game.
Tulane
DB Rayshawn Pleasant
If you need a big play, Pleasant is the player to go to. Last week against Louisiana he returned a kickoff for a touchdown to start the second half. But that wasn't his first touchdown return of the season.
In the season opener, he picked off a pass in the end zone and went the distance to return that interception 100 yards for a score.
Pleasant has 11 tackles in four games. But it is his big play ability, part of a defense that has a knack for them, that gives Tulane a boost as it heads into their conference opener.
LB Tyler Grubbs
Grubbs is another one of those Green Wave defenders capable of making a big play. He did it against Oklahoma when he picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown against the Sooners. At that time, it cut the Oklahoma lead to less than a touchdown.
But the linebacker has been a steady presence in the first four games of this season. He is tied with Bailey Despaine for the team lead with 21 tackles, along with two tackles for loss and a sack.
SS Kevin Adams III
Adams is listed as Despaine’s backup at strong safety, but he's had a productive campaign so far. He's played in all four games, recorded 14 tackles and has 2.5 tackles for loss.
He's actually gotten in the backfield more often than Despaine, which makes Adams a great tool in helping the Green Wave slow down the run. Tulane will deploy that tool once again against USF.
USF
LB Jamie Pettway
Pettway is on his third college (Missouri and FAU) and he’s producing for the Bulls this season. He has started three of four games and he has 21 tackles with one tackle for loss. He’s having a huge season based on his production last year, as he had just 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
The former four-star recruit is playing up to his potential in his sixth collegiate season, as he joined Missouri in 2019 and then redshirted.
Nickel Kajuan Banks
Banks joined the Bulls after two seasons at South Carolina, where he had 14 combined tackles in two seasons. Moving to USF was, in part, a chance for him to flex his muscles.
Well, through four games he leads the Bulls with two sacks. He also has 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also has two quarterback hurries. The Bulls are using Banks in a way that could wreak havoc on the backfield on Saturday.
LB Mac Harris
Through four games Harris has been the most productive defender on the team. He has 24 tackles going into Saturday's game, with 13 solo stops and 11 assists. He also has a sack, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. In other words, this guy is everywhere.
The fifth-year collegiate is building on a breakthrough season a year ago that saw him finish with 33 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. He's on a pace to obliterate those totals by the end of this campaign.