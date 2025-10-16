Tulane Green Wave On SI

Throwback Thursday: 2012 Tulane Earns First Win of the Season against SMU

Tulane battles its divisional opponent SMU in an intense back and forth game.

Colin Cummings

Tulane Wayback Machine
Tulane Wayback Machine / Canva AI Generated

Wayback Machine: October 13, 2012

On October 13th, 2012, the Tulane Green Wave faced off against the SMU Mustangs in a thriller that would see Tulane jumping to an early 20-6 lead at halftime.

It was at this point, however, that SMU would find its rhythm, scoring 20 unanswered points while also managing to bring Tulane's offense to a screeching halt in the second half. Despite SMU's efforts, Tulane would prevail with the help of senior quarterback Ryan Griffin and sophomore running back Rob Kelley.

Griffin played solidly, completing 17 of his 32 passes for 302-yards and a trio of TDs, two of which were to his backfield partner, Rob Kelley. Kelley would finish the game with four catches, 64-yards, and two touchdowns to help will the Green Wave to victory.

Their most important connection wouldn't come until late in the fourth-quarter though. The Green Wave would get the ball with just 1:22 to go, trailing 20-26. Griffin would drive his team down the field, hitting Rob Kelley for a go-ahead 16-yard touchdown with just 35 seconds left in the game.

Courtesy of Tulane Story Archives

feed

Published
Colin Cummings
COLIN CUMMINGS

Colin has been following football for over a decade. Growing up supporting LSU naturally led him to be a massive Saints fan. He is a regular guest on the Ball Don’t Lie podcast on WBOK-AM in New Orleans as well as Apple Podcasts, where they discuss the NFL, College Football, and the NBA.

Home/News