Throwback Thursday: 2012 Tulane Earns First Win of the Season against SMU
Wayback Machine: October 13, 2012
On October 13th, 2012, the Tulane Green Wave faced off against the SMU Mustangs in a thriller that would see Tulane jumping to an early 20-6 lead at halftime.
It was at this point, however, that SMU would find its rhythm, scoring 20 unanswered points while also managing to bring Tulane's offense to a screeching halt in the second half. Despite SMU's efforts, Tulane would prevail with the help of senior quarterback Ryan Griffin and sophomore running back Rob Kelley.
Griffin played solidly, completing 17 of his 32 passes for 302-yards and a trio of TDs, two of which were to his backfield partner, Rob Kelley. Kelley would finish the game with four catches, 64-yards, and two touchdowns to help will the Green Wave to victory.
Their most important connection wouldn't come until late in the fourth-quarter though. The Green Wave would get the ball with just 1:22 to go, trailing 20-26. Griffin would drive his team down the field, hitting Rob Kelley for a go-ahead 16-yard touchdown with just 35 seconds left in the game.
Courtesy of Tulane Story Archives