Throwback Thursday: Green Wave Prove to be Too Much to Handle for the Seminoles

On January 9th, 1984, the Tulane Green Wave sized up the Florida State Seminoles in their eighth regular season game.
Monday, January 9th, 1983, just a week after the new year. The Green Wave prepared to storm the Seminoles of Florida State for their eighth game of the season.

A Low-Scoring Affair

Tulane welcomed Florida State into the Fogelman, prepared to bounce back after falling to 3-4 just two days prior. The Wave was prepared. Prepared, in fact, for a defensive battle.

Prior to this game, the Wave offense averaged 63.9-points per game. At the end of their battle, the Green Wave finished with almost 14-points less than their average, creating a new season low of 50-points.

The season low in points, however, wouldn't matter as the Green Wave managed to overwhelm the Seminole offense, holding them to just 43-points.

Moderate Waves

After Tulane finished FSU, TU would finish the season 10-6, ending with an overall record of 14-10. Tulane would also finish 7-7 in conference play, a nice even .500 to earn a bid to their conference tournament.

The Metro Conference Tournament, however, wouldn't go their way. The Green Wave would meet their end at the hands of Virginia Tech, losing in a nailbiter, 49-47.

