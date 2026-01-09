Throwback Thursday: Green Wave Prove to be Too Much to Handle for the Seminoles

Monday, January 9th, 1983, just a week after the new year. The Green Wave prepared to storm the Seminoles of Florida State for their eighth game of the season.

A Low-Scoring Affair

Tulane welcomed Florida State into the Fogelman, prepared to bounce back after falling to 3-4 just two days prior. The Wave was prepared. Prepared, in fact, for a defensive battle.

Prior to this game, the Wave offense averaged 63.9-points per game. At the end of their battle, the Green Wave finished with almost 14-points less than their average, creating a new season low of 50-points.

The season low in points, however, wouldn't matter as the Green Wave managed to overwhelm the Seminole offense, holding them to just 43-points.

Moderate Waves

After Tulane finished FSU, TU would finish the season 10-6, ending with an overall record of 14-10. Tulane would also finish 7-7 in conference play, a nice even .500 to earn a bid to their conference tournament.

The Metro Conference Tournament, however, wouldn't go their way. The Green Wave would meet their end at the hands of Virginia Tech, losing in a nailbiter, 49-47.

Information and Stats Courtesy of Sports Reference