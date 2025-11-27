Throwback Thursday: Green Wave Smother Tigers in First Ever Matchup
During Thanksgiving week, 1893, the Tulane “Olive and Blue,” as they were known at the time, would face the Tigers of LSU in their first ever meeting.
Great Win, Let’s do it Again
It would be the Olive and Blue’s second game of the season, and they would provide a commanding win over the Tigers, winning 34-0.
Although they lost their first game to Southern Athletic Club, the Olive and Blue wouldn’t be deterred. However, that’s where the winning would dry up. They only played three games during this season, with LSU being the sole victory for TU.
The third game would be against future title contenders, Ole Miss. Tulane would lose in odd fashion 12-4.
A Promising Start for a Storied Program
1893 was the first year for Tulane’s football program. Although their first year may have been a losing record, that wouldn’t deter the now Tulane Green Wave.
The Wave would go on to win 10 conference titles across 5 different conferences. Along with that came seven bowl wins, including one Sugar Bowl win. They would also appear in the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl once more.
