Throwback Thursday: No. 25 Tulane Battles Memphis for Homecoming Victory
Just one week after leaping into the national top 25, No. 25 Tulane would dominate against unranked Memphis. This would be a much needed homecoming win to keep Green Wave spirits high..
Future NFL Draftees Shine
The score would finish 38-28, while several future NFL draftees would show out for the Green Wave; Tyjae Spears would lead the charge with 125 yards and one touchdown on an efficient 5.2 yards per carry.
Michael Pratt would have an effective 158 yards on 20 of 29 completions, while also having a passing touchdown. He would also threaten the Tigers with not just his arm, but his legs too. He would rush for 19 yards and another touchdown.
Future Tennessee Titan, Jha’Quan Jackson, also returned a punt for 90 yards to the house, an electrifying play that would boost Tulane to a win.
A Quick Start Propels the Wave to Victory
The Green Wave would jump out to a very early lead, going up 14-0 after a six-yard touchdown from Pratt and a punt returned for a touchdown on the ensuing drive. The Green Wave wouldn’t stop there during the first quarter, as Spears would rush in for another score, making it 21-0.
Tulane would score two more touchdowns in the second quarter—making the score 35-0 before the first half ended.
After Memphis scored 21 unanswered points, Tulane would march down the field, capped off by a 25-yard field goal to go up 38-21. The Tigers would add one more touchdown to the scoreboard, making the final score 38-28.
History Made
This win would uplift Tulane to 7-1 and 4-0 in conference games. This 4-0 start would mark the best start since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2014.
The overall record of 7-1 is the best start for the Green Wave since 1998.
