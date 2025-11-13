Throwback Thursday: Tulane Men's Basketball Opens Astonishing Season with a Win over Wagner
Tulane opened their 1992-1993 season against the Wagner Seahawks on November 18th, 1992. The Wave would win the game 70-54 in their home opener here in New Orleans.
Nothing the Wave can't Tide over
Starting the season against Wagner was what the Wave hoped for. Starting a season strong does wonders for team morale, and it seemed to carry all throughout the season.
The Wave would unfortunately lose the next game to No. 4 ranked Indiana in a high-scoring affair 102-92. They would win the next four before dropping two to improve to 5-3 on the year. What would come next is nothing short of dominant, winning eleven-straight games.
They would finish off the rest of the season, going 5-4 in their remaining games, crossing the finish line at an impressive 21-7 overall record. They managed to dominate conference play as well, ending with a 9-3 record.
A Disappointing Conference Outing, but All's not Lost
The Green Wave would regrettably fall in the first round of their conference tournament, losing 55-64 to 7th ranked Virginia Tech. However, their season wasn't over just yet.
The Wave would round out their season with an invitation to the annual NCAA tournament. They were the 11th seed in its respective conference, with a scheduled meeting with 6th ranked Kansas State.
TU would win a nailbiter 55-53 to advance to the second round of the tournament for a second year in a row. They would sadly fall to the 3rd ranked Florida State (11th ranked nationally) 63-94.
Information courtesy of the Official Tulane Athletics Website and Wikipedia